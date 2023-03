The Jurassic era meets the future in Dubai Mall's Souk Dome, the home of Amphicoelias brontodiplodocus, an almost complete 155-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Wyoming in 2008. The long-necked lizard stands 7.6m tall and measures 24.4m long – including its whip-like tail – thus filling up the better part of the exotic arched and dramatically lit atrium.