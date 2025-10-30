Nadi (pronounced “nan-di”) is home to Fiji’s main international airport and serves as the arrival point for most travelers to the islands. While many pass through on their way to their resort found elsewhere, it’s worth lingering to experience Nadi’s own allure. Whether you want to glimpse local life by wandering through its well-stocked market, visit the country’s most colorful temple, dance to Fijian beats at a club, or lounge on a sandy beach, you’ll find plenty of ways to fill your time.

After living in Fiji for more than 8 years, these are my top picks for the best things to do in Nadi.

1. Marvel at the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple

The most recognizable landmark in Nadi is the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple, a dazzling display of color and intricate southern Indian Dravidian architecture. Its vibrant gopura (temple tower) and vividly painted sculptures make it impossible to miss from the main road. The main sanctum hosts daily ceremonies for practicing Hindus, while smaller shrines around the complex are dedicated to various deities. Spend an hour walking around the perimeter and admiring its intricacy.

Local tip: Visitors will be asked to cover their knees with a sarong, available to borrow at the main entrance. Visit just before or after midday to see the temple’s colors in full saturation. Early mornings tend to draw fewer crowds.

Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi. Kirsty Nadine/Getty Images

2. Enjoy the laid-back beach vibes at Wailoaloa Beach

Once solely a haunt for locals and backpackers on a budget, Wailoaloa Beach is slowly becoming the hangout spot for families and those looking to splurge on cocktails at the just-built-in-2025 Crown Plaza Resort perched on the same shoreline as the strip of hostels that once claimed the beach as their own. It’s a laid-back spot perfect for lounging, people-watching, and enjoying a calm swim without waves.

Local tip: As the sun sets, beachside restaurants crank up the music – some visitors find the clash of genres lively while others find it jarring. For a quieter evening, wander south along the shore to find your own peaceful stretch of sand.

3. Shop and snack at the market

Shop like a local at Nadi Market, where stalls overflow with tropical fruit, fresh vegetables, coconut oil, and handwoven crafts. You’ll almost always find papayas, coconuts, cucumbers, eggplants and bananas in season, with mangoes, avocados, pineapples, watermelon, and bush limes appearing when the time is right. Keep an eye out for pineapple sticks carved like lollipops, fried bread (babakau), and soft roti parcels filled with curry, the perfect fuel for a morning of sightseeing. There’s also a nearby handicraft market with sculpted and woven goods sold for a fraction of the price that you’d find at the large souvenir stores.

Local tip: Produce is typically sold by the pile. If it’s too much to eat, the vendor may make an exception if you offer 60% of the listed price for half of the heap.

Sunset over Denarau Marina. Robert Harding Video/Shutterstock

4. Eat seafood with sunset views at Denarau Marina

Denarau Marina is the jumping-off point for adventures to the Mamanuca and Yasawa islands, with ferries whisking travelers to tiny tropical getaways and yachts pulling in to restock. You’ll also find the big-brand clothing shops, a small grocery store, and a pharmacy within the marina. Settle in with a cocktail and pizza at Cardo’s, try traditional Fijian dishes at Nadina, or head to Sails for an elevated dining experience. Notice the main dock just below Sails – the yachts get flashier towards the end. If you see a yacht that stands out above the rest, it’s worth a quick online search to see if there’s an interesting backstory. I once found out that a beautiful US$25 million yacht docked at Denarau was used to smuggle Picassos by its billionaire owner.

Local tip: If you’re staying on Denarau, the hop-on hop-off Bula Bus shuttles guests from all major Denarau resorts to the marina (adult/child FJ$11/free per day).

5. Cycle the Nadi backroads on an e-bike

Buzz around Nadi’s backroads on an electric bike with iBike Fiji, where you’ll be passing sugarcane fields and groves of palm trees among the Sabeto foothills. The tour runs around 4 hours with 2 hours of cycling time, stopping for fresh coconuts, fruits and local tales about the area.

Local tip: Double up on sun protection even on cloudy days – sweat and humidity wipes sunscreen away.

A VOU Dance Fiji performance. Alipate Laveti for Lonely Planet

6. Feel the beat of a Fijian dance performance

For a high-energy dose of Fijian culture, catch a VOU Dance Fiji performance, a spectacular blend of contemporary and traditional Fijian dance. The 450-seat VOU Hub Theatre buzzes with movement, rhythm and music, with dancers performing stories inspired by Fijian myths and legends. The costumes also weave through traditionally Fijian motifs and fabrics with a modern twist. The flagship show runs twice a week, while daytime performances invite kids to join in the fun. There are also special workshops for weaving, dance and language. All shows include return transfers from Nadi and Denarau hotels.

Local tip: VOU dancers are trained in many dance forms, including iTaukei meke, Bollywood, hip hop and ballet, often performing at various hotels and performance venues. If you cannot attend a show at the VOU Hub, call and ask if there will be other VOU performances elsewhere on other nights of the week.

7. Slip and slide at Big Bula Waterpark

In the heart of Denarau Island, Big Bula Waterpark is the place to cool off when the tropical heat hits. The park features steep drop slides, bowl slides, giant inflatables, climbing structures, and a splash zone ideal for little ones. There is a small bar and cafe with meals cheaper than the surrounding resorts, and parents can take turns getting a massage at the spa.

Local tip: Many rides have an official weight limit of 85kg. Though typically not enforced, those who feel safer adhering to the weight limit might not have enough rides to go on for the park to be worth the price (adult/child FJ$89/60).

A fairway at Denarau Golf & Racquet Club. Flystock/Shutterstock

8. Tee off on Denarau Island

Golfers and tennis players are catered for at the Denarau Golf & Racquet Club, home to an 18-hole, par-72 championship course with four teeing grounds to suit all skill levels. The course offers lessons for those looking to fine-tune their swing as well as club rentals. Beyond the greens, there are six tennis courts ideal for a friendly match.

Local tip: Guests staying at Marriott-owned and managed resorts on Denarau Island might be privy to discounted rates.

9. Take a skydive for the ultimate island views

Many come to Fiji for its underwater attractions, but what better way to see Fiji than from above? As in, 3962m (13,000ft) above. Skydive Fiji offers tandem jumps over Nadi, where you’ll have prime views of the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands, as well as the largest island of Viti Levu. Every shade of blue reveals itself as shallow reefs cede to deep water, best spotted from the sky. Jumps start at 3048m (10,000ft) and increase in price and height to a maximum of 3962m (13,000ft) landing at a sandy beach.

Local tip: Book your jump towards the beginning of your Nadi stay just in case it needs to be rescheduled for bad weather. Expect to pay FJ$750–915.

10. Soak in the Sabeto hot springs and mud pools

On the outskirts of Nadi lies Sabeto, home to the aptly named Sleeping Giant, a series of lush foothills shaped like the profile of a reclining giant. This scenic area is also known for its natural hot springs and mud pools, where visitors can slather on mineral-rich mud before soaking in pools that vary in heat and clarity the further you wander. The mud is believed to have healing properties, and massages are available for those keen to extend the relaxation a little longer.

Local tip: Leave your favorite swimming attire behind as the fine mud particles can permanently stain light-colored fabrics.

A walking route at Garden of the Sleeping Giant. Westend61/Getty Images

11. Wander the Garden of the Sleeping Giant

Tucked into the foothills of Sabeto, the Garden of the Sleeping Giant (adult/child FJ$30/$15) is one of the area’s most peaceful and picturesque spots. Originally founded by Canadian actor Raymond Burr as a spot for him to farm and garden, it is still home to an expansion of his original orchid collection. There are also gardens with lily ponds, fruit trees and giant elephant ear plants. A gentle walking trail winds through the gardens with rest stops along the way, leading to a small lookout where you can take in views over the surrounding valley and Mamanuca Islands.

Local tip: Arrange your transport to and from the gardens in advance – cell service is spotty. A stop here is easily combined with a visit to the Sabeto hot springs.

12. Go bar hopping along Queens Road

Fiji might not be a destination known for its nightlife, but if there’s one place to party after dark, it’s Nadi. Take your pick of kava (Fiji’s relaxing drink of choice) or cocktails and bar hop along Queens Rd. Ed’s Bar is popular, serving cheap beers until 9pm, Havana is where you’ll find dance club beats, and The Hive is more low-key. Spots rise in popularity depending on the day – ask around for the latest news.

Local tip: Like many cities after dark, you’ll want to keep your wits about you, avoid flaunting phones and cash, and leave valuables back at your hotel.