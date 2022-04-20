Nadi

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Most travellers go to Nadi (nan-di) twice, whether they like it or not: its indecently warm air slaps you in the face when you first step from the plane, and kicks you up the backside as you board for home.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Exterior of colorful Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple

    Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple

    Nadi

    This riotously bright Hindu temple is one of the few places outside India where you can see traditional Dravidian architecture; the wooden carvings of…

  • Wailoaloa Beach

    Wailoaloa Beach

    Nadi

    Not very swimmable, but decent for sunbathing or a game of beach rugby, Wailoaloa is home to a cluster of budget resorts.

  • New Town Beach

    New Town Beach

    Nadi

    Long stretch of sand dotted with budget accommodation and wealthy residential properties.

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    Nadi

    Nadi Jame Mosque is a thriving religious and educational centre.

  • Friend

    Friend

    Nadi

    Local NGO working with disadvantaged people in Fiji's west.

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Nadi

Wide shot of boy on Sigatoka Sand Dunes at sunset.

Beaches

How to spend 48 hours in Nadi, Fiji

Nov 5, 2021 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Nadi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Nadi