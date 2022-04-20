Shop
Most travellers go to Nadi (nan-di) twice, whether they like it or not: its indecently warm air slaps you in the face when you first step from the plane, and kicks you up the backside as you board for home.
Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple
Nadi
This riotously bright Hindu temple is one of the few places outside India where you can see traditional Dravidian architecture; the wooden carvings of…
Nadi
Not very swimmable, but decent for sunbathing or a game of beach rugby, Wailoaloa is home to a cluster of budget resorts.
Nadi
Long stretch of sand dotted with budget accommodation and wealthy residential properties.
Nadi
Nadi Jame Mosque is a thriving religious and educational centre.
Nadi
Local NGO working with disadvantaged people in Fiji's west.
