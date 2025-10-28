Almost every visitor to Fiji lands in Nadi, a small city framed by rolling hills and sugarcane fields. It’s home to the country’s international airport, a scattering of bars and restaurants, and Fiji’s largest and most colorful Hindu temple.

It’s a convenient launch point to the Mamanucas, a cluster of islands with white beaches and vibrant reefs, about an hour’s boat ride away. Or use Nadi to explore the rugged landscape of Viti Levu, where villages with colorful gardens, steamy mud pools and rarely trod hiking trails give a taste of life on Fiji’s biggest island. Travelers short on time or on a budget (Nadi’s accommodation is often cheaper than the main resort areas) will find plenty to see and do within two hours of arrival.

Having lived in Fiji for eight years, I’ve used every visiting friend, relative and friend-of-a-friend as an excuse to try just about every Nadi day trip out there. These are the ones worth adding to your itinerary.

Factor in island time when planning Nadi day trips. Bad weather can slow boat journeys, and buses run on flexible schedules (drivers often stop on request). If you’re cutting it close for a flight, it’s best to hire a driver.

Advertisement

Thermal pool in Sabeto. David Nelson for Lonely Planet

1. Soak in the mud pools of Sabeto

Travel time: 45 minutes

How to travel: by car

Slick yourself in a thick layer of mud (with apparent healing properties) as a pre- or post-flight ritual in the mud pools and hot springs, a series of pools that increase in clarity and temperature as you move along. Once you’ve thoroughly soaked and scrubbed in the foothills of Sabeto, follow it with more pampering at the open-air massage bure (traditional bungalow). For a multi-sensory experience, opt for the four-hands massage, where two massage therapists will be dedicated to relieving knots or tight spots.

Just a five minute drive from the hot springs, the Garden of the Sleeping Giant (FJ$30 for adult, FJ$15 for child) is renowned for its incredible collection of orchids, which line the path to a tropical garden with huge monstera bushes, fern forests, lily ponds and tropical fruit trees. A short but steep pathway leads away from the gardens and along the ridgeline, ending at a shaded lookout point with rewarding views of the sand-ringed islets of the Mamancas and the silhouette of the giant snoozing in the ridgeline.

How to get to Sabeto from Nadi:

Any Nadi taxi driver can arrange a half- or full-day trip to the Sabeto area. Hire the driver for the entire excursion or pre-book your return, as taxis are scarce once you’re there. If you’re driving, head 10 minutes along Kings Road to the dirt turn-off for the Garden of the Sleeping Giant. The hot springs are another five minutes beyond. Download your map in advance – mobile service is patchy inland.

South Sea Island. Don Mammoser/Shutterstock

2. Snorkel around South Sea Island

Travel time: 45 minutes to 1 hour

How to travel: by boat

Fiji is famously family friendly, and if your little ones love to adventure all day, take a trip to South Sea Island (FJ$255 for adult, FJ$133 for child)). A high-speed catamaran zips you to this tiny island absolutely packed with activities. There’s a Goldilocks level of ocean excursions ranging from semi-submersible submarine trips to the fringing reef, scuba diving trips, a kayak and stand-up paddleboard rental stand, and guided snorkeling tours. Those who prefer to swim sans fish can splash about in the pool. Barely above sea level, there’s a kids club with a mini climbing wall, cultural demonstrations and live entertainment. Drinks are included with your day trip pass, and the buffet lunch ensures there’s a bite for everyone. If you’ve come to do nothing at all, grab a beanbag in the shade, crack open a cold one and watch the occasional boat go by.

How to get to South Sea Island from Nadi:

Your day trip ticket to South Sea Island includes vehicle transportation from Nadi to Denarau, where you’ll board a 45-minute ferry to South Sea Island. Half- and full-day options available.

3. Soak up the blues of Malamala Island

Travel time: 45 minutes

Advertisement

How to travel: by boat

Malamala Beach Club ($FJ186/person) a luxurious look at the Mamanuca Islands – without having to shell out the cost of spending a night at one of the five-star stays. While families are welcome and well-accommodated with great snorkeling sites and an activity center with kayaks, standup paddleboards and snorkeling gear, there’s a more refined beach club vibe over at the infinity pool. Dine on decadent dishes from the a la carte menu, where Fiji’s national dish of kakoda – made from fresh fish marinated in lime and coconut milk and served in a coconut shell – is a top pick. Ice cold coconuts and well-crafted cocktails add to the upscale feel to the island. For seclusion and relaxation, book a private cabana on the quiet side of the island and splurge on a seaside massage.

If you’ve checked out of your hotel for the day and are taking the late night flight out of Nadi, freshen up with a hot water shower to slough off the saltwater and sunscreen.

A little tip? Most Malamala guests rush from the ferry dock straight to the towel station. Use this moment of distraction to set up a spot in the shade.

How to get to Malamala from Nadi:

Admission to Malamala Beach Club includes ground transportation from the major areas of Nadi. Then, you’ll take a 45-minute ferry ride to the island. Half- and full-day trips available.

Natadola Beach. Nina Janesikova/Shutterstock

4. Lounge on the white sand beach of Natadola

Travel time: 1 hour

How to travel: by car

While most of Fiji’s best beaches are relegated to its outer islands (the island of Viti Levu, on which Nadi sits, is surprisingly rocky), you’ll find a crescent of golden sand at Natadola Beach. Two large resorts, InterContinental Fiji Resort & Spa and Yatule Resort & Spa offer day passes for visitors who want to use their facilities that include a credit towards food and drinks.

There’s a cluster of massage bures, people offering horseback rides and coconut sellers offering their services at the stretch between the resorts, which also has public parking and beach access. For solitude, head to the northern end of Yatule Resort, where you might just find a stretch of sand all to yourself. A beginner-friendly wave breaks in front of the InterContinental, and the resort hires soft-top surfboards by the hour. The waves can get steep and dumpy near the shoreline during certain ocean conditions – calmer waters are usually found on the southern end of the beach.

How to get to Natadola from Nadi:

Drive 50 minutes along Queens Road from Nadi to the turn-off for Natadola Beach, where there’s a turn-off to a narrow road leading to Natadola Beach. If traveling by bus, request to be let off at the turn-off, where you’ll then have to flag down a taxi (sometimes hard to come by). The resorts can arrange taxis back to Nadi.

5. Go on an e-bike ride along an old sugarcane track with Ecotrax Fiji

Travel time: 1 hour

How to travel: by bus or car

Buzz along an old sugarcane train track onboard a velocipede, an electric-powered bicycle affixed to the rail with Ecotrax Fiji (FJ$299 for adult/FJ$99 for child). You’ll pass through sugarcane fields and learn about the crop’s role in shaping Fiji’s modern history. Stop for fresh fruit and coconuts, with the highlight of the journey being a swim and snorkel opportunity at a secluded beach. This Nadi day trip is family-friendly, with little physical fitness required. Pedal power the entire journey or sit back, relax and soak in the sights.

Tours last three hours and depart two times per day. It’s common for it to book out months in advance (request to be put on a wait list for last-minute cancellations if your dates are taken).

How to get to Ecotrax Fiji from Nadi:

Ecotrax Fiji is an hour drive from Nadi along Queens Road, easily reached from Nadi by car or taxi. The bus can drop you off along the main road, and it’s a 15-minute walk from there.

Sigatoka Sand Dunes. Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

6. Wander up the Sigatoka Sand Dunes

Travel time: 1 hour 15 minutes

How to travel: by boat

The Sigatoka Sand Dunes are a 5km-by-1km expanse of rolling golden hills that meet a wind-whipped sea. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and National Park, they offer a glimpse into the lives of Fiji’s earliest inhabitants, the Lapita people, who arrived around 3000 BCE. After heavy storms, archaeologists often uncover fragments of pottery and tools buried in the shifting sands. The visitor center displays a small collection of artifacts and provides information on the main trail to the dunes (allow about two hours). There’s also an alternate access point via an unmarked village road, the first right when coming from the visitor center. Locals will help point you to a short sandy 60m scramble to the top.

How to get to the Sigatoka Sand Dunes from Nadi:

Take the public bus along Queens Road and ask to stop at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes visitor centre, which is visible from the main road. You can also reach it easily by car or taxi, but arrange your return to Nadi in advance; taxis are rarely available in the nearby village.

7. Step off the grid in in Abaca

Travel time: 1 hour 30 minutes

How to travel: by car

Swap Nadi traffic for trees at Abaca, where a co-operative of six villages works together to protect some of Fiji’s last remaining old-growth forest. Here, there’s a DIY-adventure element, where you can request a local guide (FJ$50/person) to show you the more cultural aspects of Fiji on a village visit complete with a kava ceremony, or have them take you through the winding trails of surrounding Koroyanitu National Heritage Park. For a full-day adventure, trek to the top of Mount Batilamu (allow at least five hours). If time and energy allows, hike for two more hours and get by Tunutunu Waterfall. Pack a zoom lens or pair of binoculars – this an ideal spot for birdwatching.

How to get to Abaca from Nadi:

The easiest way to get here is with a private driver who has a 4WD. Drive 25 minutes along Kings Road towards Lautoka, turning off to the village road to Koroyanitu National Park, where a further 30 minutes down the road gets more rutted as you go along.