Overview

Gorgeous Natadola Beach is one of Viti Levu’s best. Its vast bank of white sand slides into a cobalt sea, which provides good swimming regardless of the tide. Natadola’s strong currents often defy the brochures though: instead of glassy, still conditions, you may find sufficient chop for good body surfing – just watch the undertows. And there’s serious surfing here, too. Natadola Inside break – which is inside the bay (surprise) – is good for beginners, and Natadola Outside – at the entrance of the channel – is for experienced surfers.