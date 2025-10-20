The South Pacific confounds even the savviest map buffs with its splatter of dots spread across the world's biggest ocean. What you can't tell from a map, or even most tourist brochures is that these palm-laden pinpricks are as diverse as the region is vast. While the postcards might look similar, Fiji and Tahiti are not interchangeable or even much alike when it comes to landscapes and culture.

As you move east across the Pacific from the Solomon Islands to Easter Island, the flora and fauna become less diverse. Islands to the east (such as New Caledonia and Fiji) have land snakes and fruit bats, while French Polynesia and Easter Island do not. Underwater, you'll find more soft coral in the plankton-rich waters to the west, and better visibility in the greater reaches of open water to the east.

South Pacific islands are culturally and geographically divided into Polynesia (from the Greek meaning "many islands") and Melanesia (meaning "black islands"). Polynesian islands include Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Easter Island; while Fiji, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands are Melanesian. The colonial history of the islands has resulted in a modern-day patchwork of English- and French-speaking island groups (plus Spanish in the far eastern Easter Island).

If you're still confused, you're not alone. Here's the lowdown on the main regions and their highlights.

The Rarotonga coast was made for hanging out all day. Pete Seaward/Lonely Planet

Rarotonga & the Cook Islands

Best for beaches and hospitality



The Cook Islands mix Polynesian blue water and hospitality with New Zealand (who administer the islands) savoir faire. On the lush, main isle of Rarotonga beach bum all day then experience an 'Island Night' Polynesian feast (pork cooked in an earthen oven, taro root and more) and a local dance performance.

Hop a plane to Aitutuaki atoll, with its low-lying coral islets curling around one of the world's most fantastic lagoons. When not diving, snorkelling or swimming in blue water, check out the atoll's ancient stone temples called marae.

Languages: English (official), Cook Islands Maori (Rarotongan)

Fiji

Best for friendly vibes and backpacker adventures



Fiji receives nearly the same amount of visitors (about 630,000 annually) as the rest of the South Pacific combined, but it still feels wild and exotic. Scents of Indian curries waft from city roti shops, while in villages, Melanesian families invite you in for a bit of grog (also called kava, a slightly narcotic, locally-made beverage). Diving is another popular activity here, and underwater you'll find seascapes of soft corals so dense they look like purple and white forests.

Viti Levu, the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands have the best beaches and most resorts. It's also easy to get off-the-beaten-path on islands like the lush, dive havens of Taveuni and Vanua Levu or the near-roadless traditional escape of Kadavu.

Languages: English, iTaukei, Fiji Hindi

Tahiti & French Polynesia

Best for luxury resorts and surfing



With more than 115 islands spanning five archipelagos, French Polynesia has it all from the legendary, luxe Bora Bora and its over-the-water-bungalows to uncountable forgotten islands perfect for Crusoe-wannabes looking for a basic beach bungalow. Wherever you go, you'll be kissed with a touch of French style.

Dive with plentiful reef sharks and manta rays in the Tuamotu Atolls; ogle the world's fastest hip shaking at a Tahitian dance performance during the July Heiva Festival; hike to waterfalls and mountain ridges on Tahiti, Moʻorea, the Marquesas Islands and more; or watch professional surfers brave cavernous tubes at Teahupoo, Tahiti.

Languages: French, Polynesian

Mt Yasur erupts on Vanuatu. Mlenny/Getty Images

Vanuatu

Best for volcanoes and hiking



If you want rumbling volcanoes, kava bars, shipwrecks to dive on and wild jungles to trek but still want your roads paved and your cheese French, Vanuatu is the place for you.

The main Island of Efate is home to the endearingly dusty capitol of Port Vila but the real action lies on the outer islands. Tanna is dominated by fiery and climbable Mt Yasur. Espiritu Santo has upscale resorts and a tough trek to the massive Millennium Cave filled with waterfalls and bats. Dive and snorkel WWII wrecks to coral gardens.

Languages: More than 100, including Bislama (creole), English, French and others

Samoa & American Samoa

Best for surfing and hiking



The Samoan Islands are divided into two countries – Samoa, which is independent, and American Samoa, which - you guessed it – is an American territory. Both, however, remain very traditionally Polynesian. Although 'Upolu in Samoa has a few relatively upscale resorts, all the islands feel untouristy, and most other accommodation is in the form of basic open beach huts called fale.

You'll find some of the South Pacific's best and most pristine beaches, lots of smiles, flower-filled villages and a pace of life that stands out as slow even in this region. There are few organized excursions, but for independent types there is endless opportunity for hiking, cultural connections, surfing and snorkeling.

Languages: English, Samoan (Polynesian), Samoan/English

New Caledonia

Best for food and water sports



New Caledonia's massive Grande Terre is the third largest island in the Pacific (after Papua New Guinea and New Zealand) and is home to the second largest double barrier coral reef in the world (after Australia's Great Barrier Reef).

Beyond the diving, wind sports and sailing in the lagoon, the land supports a mix of Melanesian and French cultures that bring an elegant balance to hospitality, cuisine and accommodation ranging from beach bungalows to very posh resorts.

Outlying islands such as Île des Pins and Ouvéa offer more remote escapes with some of the Pacific's best beaches and heaps of delicious seafood.

Language: French, 33 Melanesian-Polynesian dialects

Anakena Beach on Easter Island, Chile. Jiri Soural/Shutterstock

Tonga

Best for swimming with humpback whales



The Kingdom of Tonga is a country of traditional values and strong Christianity, backed by endless blue bays, sparkling beaches and ancient stone temples.

The main island of Tongatapu is the seat of the monarchy, but most visitors head quickly to the Vava'u Group. Here, you'll find one of the best places on Earth to swim with or watch humpback whales. Sailboats flock around the Vava'u's many sheltered blue bays while plenty of scarcely discovered surfing waves are tucked along the coasts.

Language: English, Tongan

Easter Island (Rapa Nui)

Best for archaeology and wildlife



Few places on the planet are as intriguing as the 164-sq-km Easter Island. It is so far east, it's technically a part of Chile. Giant, sober-faced stone statues called moai dominate the landscape here, whether they are full-standing or still only partially carved from rock; their mystery is an even larger presence.

Tour the island on foot, bike or horseback; find small white beaches and enjoy the lively Polynesian culture mixed with South American spice. Tourism is on the rise, but the island remains personable and dedicated to eco-travel.

Language: Spanish

Solomon Islands

Best for diving and eco-tourism



Arguably one of the wildest destinations in the South Pacific, the Solomon Islands host a traditional Melanesian culture and an ever-lingering WWII history. Guadalcanal, the capital island, is home to numerous historical war sites.

For relaxation head to the New Georgia Islands, particularly Marovo Lagoon for its fish-filled lagoon dotted with small islands. Beaches are few but the kayaking, diving and traditional culture make it a true adventure.

Language: English, Melanesian pidgin and 120 indigenous languages