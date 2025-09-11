If you’ve only experienced Italy’s jewel-like lakes on the big screen, courtesy of cameos in movies such as Ocean’s Twelve and Casino Royale, prepare to be dazzled by the real thing.

Consisting of eight glacial lakes at the base of the Italian Alps, the Italian Lake District is just as glamorous as you have been led to expect, with lavish villas spilling down to the lakeside and elegant gardens filled with rose-red camellias, hot-pink oleanders, lemon trees and green palms lining the shore.

Lake Garda is Italy’s largest lake, but Lake Como is the deepest, sinking away to sapphire-blue depths in the shadow of the snow-covered Rhaetian Alps, and hemmed in on all sides by steep, verdant hillsides. This is perhaps the most spectacular of the three major Italian lakes, and its shores are studded with picturesque villages, including exquisite Bellagio.

Set where the southern and western shores converge, and founded by Julius Caesar, Como is the main town on the lake – an elegant, prosperous city that was once a powerful rival of Milan. But you’ll quickly be lured away by boat trips, walks along the lakeshore, and the area’s extraordinarily sumptuous villas and gardens.

To set you off on the right track, here are the top things to do at Lake Como.

When to go to Lake Como

Give some thought to the timing of your trip. The summer brings gorgeous sunshine and ideal temperatures for swimming, but also legions of visitors and peak prices at a destination that is already at the expensive end of the spectrum. Come instead in spring or fall for lower prices, smaller crowds and pleasant weather for walking and other alfresco activities.

The elegant frontage of Villa Olmo in Como. byvalet/Shutterstock

1. Get the measure of the lakeshore in Como

For a scenic introduction to Lake Como’s charms, a 1km-long promenade traces the lakeshore just northwest of central Como, connecting Villa Olmo, with its papal connections and graceful gardens, Villa del Grumello, with its pretty grounds, and Villa Sucota, home to the art collection of the Antonio Ratti Foundation.

Sometimes referred to as the Chilometro della Conoscenza (kilometer of knowledge), this relaxed stroll takes in lush trails, fragrant gardens and hilltop views with lovely Lake Como ever-present in the background.

Planning tip: Walk the Chilometro della Conoscenza on a Sunday (or any day in August) to gain access to the gardens of the elegantly proportioned Villa del Grumello.

2. Explore Como’s silk-making history

Como’s reputation as a mini Milan has its origins in the city’s silk-making history. The silk industry began in the 15th century, when Ludovico Sforza, Duke of Milan, planted mulberry trees along the lakeshore to nourish the moth larvae whose silk cocoons were spun and woven to make this precious cloth.

Set back from the lakeshore, the educational Museo della Seta explains the full silk-making process, from hatching and caring for the mulberry-leaf-eating silkworms to the debonair ties, gowns and scarves made from the finished product. There are plenty of looms, dyeing machines and vintage photos to examine, plus a collection of scarves and dresses to admire at the end.

Planning tip: The towns along the shores of Lake Como are dotted with chic silk shops, from Como’s A.Picci to Bellagio’s creative Azalea; prices can be high, but so is the quality.

The Como-Brunate funicular offers sweeping Lake Como views. Philip Intallura/Shutterstock

3. Ride the funicular to Brunate

Prepare for some truly lovely scenery. Launched in 1894, the cable-hauled Funicolare Como–Brunate takes 7 minutes to trundle up from Como to the quiet hilltop village of Brunate at 720m, revealing a memorable vista of mountain peaks and sparkling waters.

Once at the Brunate funicular stop, continue to the baroque church of Chiesa di Sant'Andrea, founded in 1654. With its faded pink exterior and a giant bell peeking out of its tower, this church is hard to miss, and you’ll get to enjoy lovely lake views as you explore Brunate.

Detour: If you want to keep going, allow another 30 minutes or so for the steep 1.3km walk up to San Maurizio, where you can scale 143 steps to the base of Faro di Volta, a lighthouse built in 1927 to mark the centenary of the death of Alessandro Volta, the Italian chemist and physicist who invented the electric battery.

4. Have an adventure on the lakeshore

Lago di Como is the scenic backdrop for a wide range of adventure activities, from hiking and kayaking to rock climbing and via ferrata. Lake Como Adventures can arrange exciting organized activities for adventurers of all ages.

You can take a guided kayaking trip around Villa Balbianello (of Casino Royale fame) and Isola Comacina or go rock-climbing on the cliffs overlooking the lake. Guides also lead thrilling canyoning trips from various locales, which involve abseiling down sheer cliffs, leaping into rivers, hiking and floating along little-visited waterways.

Planning tip: The vertiginous and free-to-use via ferrata routes around Lake Como are growing in popularity. Lake Como Adventures can provide gear and training in how to clamber up the iron rings fixed into the mountainsides, clipping into fixed cables using lanyards, carabiners and a safety harness.

People swimming on the beach at Lake Como. Claudia Gori for Lonely Planet

5. Go for a swim in Lake Como

Those still, deep-blue waters are also impressively clean, if you stay clear of the boat jetties and built-up areas, with a string of Blue Flag-rated beaches that are perfect for swimming in late spring and summer. Stick to designated swimming areas (marked with signs) to stay safe from boat traffic. Popular spots for a swim include the public beach at San Giovanni near Bellagio, the Spiaggia di Onno north of Valmadrera, and white-pebbled Riva Bianca in Lierna.

Planning tip: If you prefer a more refined swimming experience, visit one of the lidos on the lakeshore. In exchange for an entry fee, you’ll get access to a pool, refreshments, sun loungers and a bit of private exclusivity. Well-regarded lidos include the dreamy Lido di Cernobbio, beach-club-style Lido di Bellagio and family-friendly Victoria Beach in Menaggio.

6. Soak up Bellagio’s natural beauty

Flanked on both sides by sparkling waters and lined with villas, dark cypress groves, oleanders and lime trees, Bellagio lives up to its moniker as the “pearl of Lago di Como.” From the jetty of this small, terra-cotta-tiled town, wander up the stony stairs of Salita Serbelloni, stopping to peruse the wine and silk shops, and looking back for lake views.

At Via Garibaldi, turn left and walk to Punta Spartivento, the northernmost tip of the town and headland, where an open green area offers particularly pretty views. You’ll pass the town’s Romanesque brick church on your way, and it's worth ducking inside for its stark simplicity.

Planning tip: If you approach Bellagio by boat, you’ll get a great view of its garden-dotted waterfront. Ferries run here from Como, Lenno, Villa Carlotta and Varenna – a much more rewarding way to arrive than coming by car or bus.

A pavilion in the grounds of Villa Melzi d'Eril in Bellagio. Maximoangel/Shutterstock

7. Roam the grand gardens of Villa Melzi d’Eril

The grounds of the neoclassical Villa Melzi d’Eril in Bellagio are an undisputed highlight of Lake Como. The villa was built in 1808 for one of Napoleon’s associates and its billowing grounds are painted in bright colors by flowering azaleas and rhododendrons in spring.

The statue-studded garden was the first English-style garden on the lake. Within its walls are camellia groves and a Japanese garden with a maple-lined pond. There’s also a man-made grotto and a dainty orangery.

Planning tip: Don’t miss the on-site museum, displaying an interesting collection of Roman busts, cannons and Etruscan treasures.

8. Walk the ancient pathways of Menaggio

Walking the Antica Strada Regina, a narrow cobblestone lane that was once part of a Roman road along the western side of Lake Como, is one of the lake’s simple pleasures. Preserved in sections, this ancient route traverses green woodland and passes through age-old villages, with fine views over the shoreline from as high as 150m.

Planning tip: One of the best sections to walk is the 7km stretch between Menaggio and Rezzonico – a walk of about three hours. If you don’t want to walk back, return on the C10 bus.

A boat approaches one of Lake Como's grand villas. imagesef/Shutterstock

9. Captain your own motorboat on Lake Como

You can’t leave Como without getting out on the water. Many visitors book a boat tour, but for a truly memorable DIY adventure, nothing beats hiring your own watercraft for the day. For smaller 40hp boats, no special license is required, and most people quickly get the hang of navigating and steering these small motorboats. You’ll feel a bit like one of the villa owners as you buzz around the lake, even if just for a few hours.

Planning tip: Reliable rental agencies include AC Boat and Como Lake Boats, offering boats for rentals ranging from 2 to 8 hours. If you prefer to let someone else do the driving, agencies can provide a captain for an extra charge.

10. Explore the lake by kayak, rowboat or paddleboard

Another great way to explore the fringes of Lake Como is by kayak, rowboat or stand-up paddleboard. The waters tend to be calm close to shore, except on windy days, and you’ll get a better view of the lakeshore villas and mountains while moving slowly on the water.

Based in Pescallo, on the east side of the Bellagio headland, experienced outfitter Bellagio Water Sports offers guided lake tours that take in the spectacular lake and mountain scenery and nearby historical villas, or you can organize your own private outing.

Planning tip: The same company offers sunset tours from Loppio (a village about 1.3km south of Bellagio), floating past five villas and their gardens in the golden early-evening light.

Villa del Balbianello, one of Lake Como's most famous villas. trabantos/Shutterstock

11. Wander around a cinematic villa

It’s a pleasant 1km walk along the partially wooded lakeshore from Lenno’s main square to the Villa del Balbianello, which may feel rather familiar from scenes in Casino Royale, and the wedding of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

While the grounds and lake views are lovely, it's well worth joining a guided tour to see the villa's lavish interior. Here you can view the exquisite collection of the villa's last resident, Guido Monzino, who filled the 18th-century mansion with artworks and mementos from his adventures in Africa, the Himalayas and the polar regions.

Planning tip: To feel like the owner of the villa, just for a moment, arrive by boat transfer from Lido di Lenno.

12. Enjoy the fusion of architecture and horticulture at Villa Carlotta

The star of a section of lakeshore not bereft of elegant touches, Villa Carlotta in Tremezzo is a fabulous fusion of neoclassical architecture and harmonious garden design. The refined formal gardens are filled with color from orange trees interlaced with pergolas, and some of Europe’s finest beds of rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias.

The 8-hectare gardens also contain a lush fern valley, a bamboo grove, a Zen-style rock garden, towering cedars and a lookout fringed by olive trees. The 17th-century villa, set off by a sculpture of Venus and Mars by Luigi Acquisiti, adds a wonderful human touch to the surroundings, with bright, uncluttered rooms embellished with a minimalist selection of sculpture, paintings and tapestries.

Planning tip: Get to Tremezzo by ferry from Como, Bellagio or Varenna; some boats can drop you right at Villa Carlotta.

A view from Ossuccio toward Isola Comacina. Andrew Mayovskyy/Shutterstock

13. Visit a Lake Como island

Once the site of a Roman fort and medieval settlement, Isola Comacina forms its own little bay with the mainland, just offshore from Ossuccio. When the Lombards invaded northern Italy, the island held out as a Byzantine redoubt and slowly filled with houses and churches, creating the area known as Cristopolis.

The medieval settlement was razed by troops from Como in 1169 as punishment for its loyalty to Milan. Today, the ruins of the Romanesque Chiesa di Sant’Eufemia and the triple apse of a pre-Romanesque church at the north end of the island stand as silent witnesses to this terrible event. Boats to Isola Comacina leave from Ossuccio hourly, and you can explore on foot once you arrive.

Planning tip: Start your visit at the tiny Antiquarium Archaeological Museum near the dock in Ossuccio, which displays ancient objects unearthed on Isola Comacina.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Italy guidebook, published in April 2025.