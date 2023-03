Pay a visit to this tiny archaeological museum before heading out to Isola Comacina for an overview of the many historical objects unearthed on the island. Among the displays are 4th-century Roman coins, fragments of 9th-century frescoes, Middle Ages mosaic tiles and a funerary stone dating back to 556.

Purchase admission to Isola Comacina here. Boat tickets are sold at the lakeside dock around the corner from the Antiquarium.