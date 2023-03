This tiny Romanesque church was first mentioned in 1169, and was likely built in the 11th century. Faint frescoes remain in the interior of the church, depicting the Madonna with child and episodes from the life of Mary Magdalene. The bell tower is the church's most unique feature (best seen from the main road) with its unusual decorative elements and oversized belfry.

If the door is locked ask at the Antiquarium opposite to have it opened.