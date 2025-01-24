The azure Aegean Sea sets the scene in beautiful İzmir, the third-largest city in Türkiye. This ancient entrepôt serves up ancient sites, culinary revelations and exciting day trips, as well as waterfront views.

For more than 8500 years, İzmir and its environs have played a vital role as a commercial and residential hub, harboring ancient cities and myriad cultural treasures. The city is also the country’s student hotspot, with nine universities, ensuring lots of energetic nightlife.

A typical visit here involves sampling lots of seafood in water-facing restaurants, enjoying long strolls along the Kordon promenade, shopping in ancient bazaars and admiring the sunset from the deck of city ferries.

İzmir is also an important gateway to Türkiye’s Aegean Coast, with such gems as Alaçatı, Çeşme, and Bergama all easily reached on a road trip from the city. Here are the best things to do in İzmir to have an unforgettable time in one of Türkiye’s most enticing cities.

Shoppers under the arches of the Kızlarağası Han in İzmir's Kemeraltı Market, Turkey.

1. Wander through İzmir’s historic bazaar

Kemeraltı Market (Kemeraltı Çarşısı), which has been the trading center of İzmir since at least the 17th century, is one of the most renowned landmarks of the city with nearly 2000 registered historical buildings.

The labyrinthine streets of the bazaar are full of shops, from colorful fabric boutiques, food outlets and scented spice stalls to jewelry stores, footwear retailers and coffee shops. The main street of the bazaar, Anafartalar Caddesi, connects Konak Square – with its iconic clocktower from 1901 – to the Mezarlıkbaşı quarter.

This street and all the narrow streets connecting to it are filled with residents and tourists year-round. Wandering through the enchanting bazaar district is an immersive experience, where the possibility of getting lost is as exhilarating as it is inevitable.

Planning tip: Pause for an orientation break and a cup of Turkish coffee in Kızlarağası Hanı, a historic warehouse and inn built in 1744. It’s the most iconic structure in the bazaar and was once used by traders from across the Ottoman Empire.

After drinking your coffee and maybe buying a few items from the shops in the inn, you can dive back into the streets of the bazaar in search of ancient mosques and other historic structures.

2. Discover old İzmir

With over 3000 years of recorded history, İzmir has been around for a while, and the past lives on in many old buildings dotted around the center. Walk to Havra Sokağı (Synagogue Street), where Jews who migrated from other countries and settled in İzmir lived alongside the Ottoman population. Many important synagogues constructed by the Jewish community in İzmir, including the Sinyora, Hevra and Etz Hayim synagogues, are located on this street and the surrounding streets.

You'll also encounter many Islamic places of worship as you wander around the bazaar. Mosques such as the historic Hisarönü (Hisar) Camii and Şadırvanaltı Camii were built at different times in a variety of styles, and always impress with their historical stories and eye-catching architectural features.

Planning tip: After a walk around the old streets, go to Meşhur Hisarönü Şambalicisi for some mouthwatering şambali (semolina cake with sugar), one of the city’s famous desserts.

The pastry known as boyoz was brought to İzmir by Jewish refugees. Alp Aksoy/Shutterstock

3. Have boyoz for breakfast

If you haven’t had the trio of boyoz, baked egg and tea for breakfast in İzmir, it means you haven’t found the most important piece in the gastronomic puzzle of this city. Prepared with sunflower oil and sesame paste, boyoz was introduced to İzmir by Sephardic Jews, who took refuge in the Ottoman Empire after the expulsion of Jews from Spain in 1492.

These pastries are made with unleavened dough and it requires skill and patience to produce them. Boyoz is typically consumed plain, but you can find varieties stuffed with eggplant, artichokes and Aegean herbs.

Planning tip: Although you can find boyoz on every corner in İzmir, Alsancak Dostlar Fırını is one place where you will relish every bite.

4. Immerse yourself in local life at Bostanlı Pazarı

Open on Wednesdays from 9am to 7pm, Bostanlı Pazarı is the most famous weekly bazaar in İzmir. Myriad products are sold, from textiles, clothes, bags and glasses to fruits, vegetables, nuts and flowers. It’s a place to shop and become part of local life, but don’t forget to check prices at other stalls and bargain with the sellers before you make a purchase.

Planning tip: The market is a 20-minute walk from Bostanlı İskelesi pier and a five-minute walk from Vilayet Evi tram station. Many bus lines also pass in front of the bazaar.

The Agora of Smyrna is one of the most impressive ancient ruins in the Aegean. Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

5. Find traces of Hellenic and Roman History

The Agora of Smyrna was the heart of the ancient city of Smyrna, founded in the 4th century BCE after the victories of Alexander the Great against the Persians in Anatolia. Following a major earthquake in 178 CE, the Agora was renewed with the support of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Intriguing tidbits of Hellenistic and Roman history can still be seen dotted around this archaeological site. This was once the place where all of the administrative, commercial and judicial affairs of the city were carried out, and visitors are captivated by the basilica, the arched corridors, the Faustina Gate, the Roman baths, ancient mosaics and the tombstones in the Muslim cemetery.

Planning tip: Special concerts are held at Agora from time to time – ask the local tourism office or your accommodation for a schedule.



6. Explore İzmir’s cultural side

Set inside a restored, 140-year-old cigarette factory, İzmir Kültür Sanat Fabrikası (İzmir Culture and Art Factory) is one of the city’s most important cultural centers. As well as libraries, workshops, cafes and a temporary exhibition hall, it contains two very important museums.

The Archaeology Museum exhibits a wide collection of archaeological and ethnographic artifacts, including statues, sarcophagi, clothes, coins and many other items from the Greek, Roman and Ottoman periods. In the İzmir Resim ve Heykel Müzesi (İzmir Painting and Sculpture Museum) the works of important Turkish painters, sculptors and ceramic artists are showcased.

Planning tip: You will need a few hours to visit both museums due to the large number of artworks and historic objects on display.

The waterfront Kordon in İzmir is the city's favorite spot to promenade. boyoz/Shutterstock

7. Experience the seaside heart of İzmir

The Kordon (seafront) is often featured in photographs, documentaries, songs and poems about İzmir. The seafront road of the same name, stretching north from Cumhuriyet Meydanı to Alsancak and south from Konak Pier to Konak Meydanı, is the heart of the city.

With the sea on one side and picturesque lines of old houses, restaurants, cafes, bookstores and shops on the other, you'll lose track of time, and fresh breezes ease the summer heat.



Planning tip: We recommend touring the Kordon on two wheels – there are several bike rental spots along the promenade. At weekends, horse-drawn carriages provide panoramic views.

8. Take a village hike on the Efeler Yolu route

The Efeler Yolu is an approximately 500km (310-mile) trekking route within the borders of İzmir, Manisa and Aydın provinces. There are 28 villages on the route, with Kavaklıdere village in İzmir’s Bornova district at one end and Meryem Ana in Selçuk district at the other. On any of the stages of this rewarding trail, you’ll have the opportunity to experience the cultural color of the region, as well as Türkiye's natural beauty.



The route, which is clearly marked, sits toward the “difficult” end of the spectrum, but it's achievable for most walkers. Hikers walking this route can obtain a special “passport” and collect stamps at each of the 28 villages. Don’t forget to try the local delicacies in the villages you visit and pause for Türk kahvesi (Turkish coffee) or çay (tea) in village squares.



Planning tip: As you complete each stage, find the shop in the village that acts as the project partner to get your passport stamped.

The Gediz Delta near İzmir is home to 10% of the world's flamingos. ozgurkalan/Shutterstock

9. Get up close to flamingos

It is inspiring to think that 10% of all the flamingos in the world live in the Gediz Delta, approximately 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) of wetlands just a few kilometers outside İzmir city center. To see them, join a Flamingo Road tour by boat from İzmir’s Mavişehir Balıkçı Barınağı fishing harbor.

One-hour tours begin with a briefing on the history of the wetlands and the diversity of natural life, to help you understand why this region is home to such a large bird population. Later, on the boat, guides share detailed information about flamingos and other birds living in this region.

Throughout the tour, you’ll have the chance to see thousands of flamingos, dalmatian pelicans, cormorants and black-billed terns while they are eating, flying and squawking. It's a thrill to be able to see these birds so closely in their natural habitat, and binoculars are distributed during the trip.

Planning tip: A bus version of this tour starts from Sasalı Doğal Yaşam Parkı to the north of İzmir. On the 1½-hour trip, you can see flamingos in the coastal marshes of the delta and – if you are lucky – encounter jackals, foxes and hares.

10. Teleport to ancient Greece in Teos

Teos, one of the 12 cities of the Ionian League, has accumulated traces of many different civilizations since its foundation in 1000 BCE. It was one of the most important port cities of its time, and for the people of Teos, Dionysus – the Greek god of wine, fruits and festivals – was the most sacred deity, hence the imposing Temple of Dionysus in the city.

When you take your first steps into ancient Teos, you soon encounter the ancient ruins of this temple, along with the monumental tree called Umay Nine Ağacı, named in honor of Umay, a goddess of fertility in Turkic mythology. The tree is estimated to be 1800 years old and it still has olives on its branches.

The archaeological site includes many other important buildings, including a theatre, acropolis, bouleuterion (council chamber) and agora (assembly space), so take time to fully explore.



Planning tip: Teos is about 40km (miles) south of İzmir – easily accessible on tours or by hire car. There isn't much shade, so bring sunscreen and a hat.



Urla is a vibrant hub for food and viticulture. Ibrahim Kavus/Shutterstock

10. Embrace the local wine culture in Urla

Southwest of İzmir, the village of Urla has risen to prominence as the gastronomy center of the İzmir region, thanks to its award-winning restaurants. Urla also gets plenty of attention because of its long history of winemaking and its many vineyards.

Thanks to the climate, winds and soil structure, local and foreign wine grape varieties such as Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Pinot Noir, Kalecik Karası, Boğazkere, Narince and Bornova Misket thrive in the region.

To experience Urla’s wine culture, plot out a vineyard route and visit some of the well-known wineries in the district. Urla Şarapçılık, which has received many national and international awards, offers enjoyable tastings and tours of its elegant and charming premises.

USCA Şarapçılık, located in an enchanting stone wine house, has the distinction of being the first winery to make red wine from Foça Karası grapes. Nearby, MMG Şarapçılık offers wines produced from grapes harvested at night, with tastings in a wine house with a valley view.

11. Take a cooking class at a Michelin-starred restaurant

Hiç Lokanta, a restaurant in Urla with a Michelin Green Star, organizes cooking classes for visitors who are interested in local gastronomy. On their "Urla Food Heritage" workshops, participants cook and taste the traditional flavors of Urla cuisine guided by local chefs.

At the "Cook The Forest" workshop, you can experience foraging, cooking and tasting the olives, lavender and different herbs growing in the Hiç Olive Forest. Olive oil-tasting workshops provide participants with valuable information about the production and taste of good olive oil. You can attend these events individually or as a group.

Çeşme is your gateway to beaches, history and one the region's most impressive castles. Izzet Keribar/Getty Images

13. Find Aegean bliss in Çeşme

Çeşme is a popular holiday destination around 87km (54 miles) away from İzmir and while it gets crowded in summer, the town has fantastic beaches and a rich historic city core. Çeşme Castle was constructed by the Genoese and later repaired by Sultan Beyazıt II, son of Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror, in 1508. The castle keeps constant watch over the bay, like a guard sitting in the heart of the city.

The view you see while walking on the walls connecting the bastions at the four corners of the castle is quite fascinating. On one side is the Greek island of Chios, and on the other side is Çeşme Marina, which stands calmly in a sheltered bay.

The castle also hosts the Çeşme Museum; many archaeological pieces such as cannons, cannonballs, glassware, weapons, amphorae, coins and military items from different periods are exhibited in the rooms and towers of the fortress.

14. Get lost in the charming streets of Sığacık

Less than an hour away from İzmir, Sığacık is famed for its historic center, known as the Kaleiçi. The town's streets are lined with stalls selling delicacies homemade by local people, small shops selling souvenirs and clothes, cafes and restaurants, boutique hotels and picturesque old houses decorated with colorful flowers.

Whichever entrance you use, you will find yourself pleasantly wandering through narrow, winding streets, inside the walls of an Ottoman castle, estimated to be 500 years old.

The coastal resort of Alaçatı is a playground for windsurfing and kitesurfing. ozerkizildag/Shutterstock

15. Visit the windsurfing capital of Türkiye

If you're drawn to Türkiye by the windsurfing, Alaçatı, located 80km (50 miles) west of İzmir, should be the first destination on your mind. It's celebrated for its steady winds and sheltered bays, and the smooth transition between shallow and deeper waters.

Thanks to these conditions, which rarely appear all together, beginner, intermediate and advanced windsurfing enthusiasts can share the same spots. In addition to windsurfing, kitesurfing and wing-foiling are very popular activities here.

Planning tip: The best time for engaging in water sports in Alaçatı is between April and November. MYGA Surf City is a surf school offering gear rental and training.

16. Marvel at the treasures of Bergama

You could easily spend a whole day touring the ancient wonders in Bergama, a must-visit destination around 118km (73 miles) north of İzmir. The showstopper here is the Bergama Acropolis, a stunning archeological site with Hellenic and Roman ruins, scattered over the upper and lower parts of the city.

The Acropolis is dramatically set on a hill overlooking the Bakırçay Valley. The Asklepion healing complex from the 4th century BCE and the Red Hall from the 2nd century BCE are two other sights to check out for impressive ancient architecture. Visit the Bergama Archaeology Museum for a small but fascinating collection of artifacts that gives an even deeper immersion into the city’s past.

Planning tip: The best way to reach Bergama is by renting a car. You can also take buses and minibuses departing from İzmir’s otogarı (bus station).

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet's Türkiye guidebook.