Welcome to İzmir
The city's rich and fascinating heritage reflects the fact that it has been the home of Greeks, Armenians, Jews, Levantines and Turks over the centuries. While not as multicultural these days, it still has resident Jewish and Levantine communities and its unique and delicious cuisine attests to this.
Foreign visitors here are largely limited to business travellers and tourists en route to Ephesus. The reason for this is a mystery to us, as the city is home to compelling attractions including one of Turkey's most fascinating bazaars, an impressive museum of history and art, and a local lifestyle as laid-back as it is welcoming.
Top experiences in İzmir
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
İzmir activities
Ephesus and St. Mary's House Day Trip from Izmir
On your way to Ephesus, you will stop at St Johns Basilica atop Ayasuluk Hill built in honor of the Saint who wrote his gospel on this very hill. See the 4th-century tomb where his remains are said to be housed. The ancient city of Ephesus was an important center for early Christianity. In the book of Revelation, Ephesus was one of the seven churches addressed by Christ in a vision. It is here that you will find the Temple of Artemis, considered to be one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Your guide will also show you the Great Theatre, the Library of Celsus and many temples. After enjoying some authentic Turkish cuisine at lunch, you will visit the House of the Virgin Mary, where she spent the last days of her life. Authenticated by Pope Paul VI in 1967, the cottage is a place of pilgrimage for many believers.
Pamukkale and Hierapolis
In the morning you will leave Izmir behind and drive to Pamukkale. This amazing place is a beautiful and spectacular natural site, unique in the world with its fairylike, dazzling white, petrified lime cascades. There you will see the thermal spring water laden with calcareous salt, plunging down the mountain side which has created this natural formation of stalactites, cataracts and basins. The thermal water has been used since the Roman period for its therapeutic powers. Next you will visit the Roman city of Hierapolis, which is not located not on earth or rock, but on solid limestone layers formed by limestone water that flowed for centuries over this raised level plateau. The name means "sacred city", and according to Stephanus of Byzantium the city was given this name because of the large number of temples it contained. While here you will visit the Apollo Temple competing with Delphi, Monumental Nympheum (a 4th century Basicala) and the Theatre. After visiting the best preserved Necropolis, return to Izmir.
Small-Group Full Day Pergamum and Asklepion Tour from Izmir
Pergamum is one of the finest archaeological sites in Turkey. The city was a great center of culture and the capital of East Roman Empire. On the Acropolis there are numerous remains including the celebrated Library, the steepest Theatre of Anatolia, the Temples of Trojan and Dionysos, the place of the monumental Altar of Zeus famous with the relief of God and devils, the Sanctuary of Demeter, the Gymnasium situated on terraces and the lower Agora. After a delicious lunch with Turkish specialties, you will visit the Archaeological Museum of Bergama. Proceed to the Medical Center of the ancient world, Asklepion where the first psychological treatment had been used and which was dedicated to the God of Health, Asklepios.
Izmir Shore Excursion: Day Trip to Ephesus and House of Virgin Mary
Your Izmir shore excursion starts as you make your way from the Izmir cruise port to Ephesus, stopping along the way at St Johns Basilica, built in honor of the saint, who wrote his gospel atop Ayasuluk Hill where the basilica is located. See the 4th-century tomb where his remains are said to be housed.Continue to the ancient city of Ephesus, an important center for early Christianity. In the Book of Revelation, Ephesus was one of the seven churches addressed by Christ in a vision. It is here that you will find the site of the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Your guide will also show you the Great Theatre, the Library of Celsus and many other temples during your Ephesus tour.Enjoy a lunch of authentic Turkish cuisine, and then visit the House of the Virgin Mary, where she spent the last days of her life. Authenticated by Pope Paul VI in 1967, St Mary’s house is a place of pilgrimage for many believers.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Izmir port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Izmir Shore Excursion: Small-Group Half Day Sightseeing Tour in Izmir
Perfect for first-time visitors, this Izmir sightseeing shore excursion starts with the wonders of the ancient Agora, one of the best-preserved agoras in the world. It was once a bustling Roman bazaar, and today you can still see colonnades of Corinthian columns, vaulted chambers and a reconstructed arch. Then head to the Archaeology Museum, where you’ll see Greek and Roman artifacts and the head of a gigantic statue of Domitian that once stood at Ephesus. Continue to the clock tower located at the Konak Square, a symbol of Izmir. Decorated in Ottoman architecture, the tower features four fountains around the base in a circular pattern.Finally, wander around the Alsancak district and Pasaport Quai, a historic and beautiful area on the waterfront.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Izmir port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Small-Group Half Day Sightseeing Tour from Izmir
Highlights include: Ancient Agora Izmir's Ancient Agora was once a bustling Roman bazaar and today you can still see Colonnades of Corinthian columns, vaulted chambers and a reconstructed arch making it one of the best preserved Agoras in the world. Kadifekale The ruins of Alexander the Great's Castle, Kadifekale (meaning "the velvet castle" in Turkish), sits atop a hill overlooking the city below. Archaeological Musuem Visit the Archaeology Museum containing many Greek and Roman artifacts. Be sure to take a look at the head of a gigantic statue of Domitian that once stood at Ephesus. Ethnographic Museum This old stone building houses colorful displays of local arts and crafts and you can learn about pottery, embroidery wood-block printing. You can even see how they make those little blue and white 'evil eye' beads, a craft dating back hundreds of years.