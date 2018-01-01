Izmir Shore Excursion: Day Trip to Ephesus and House of Virgin Mary

Your Izmir shore excursion starts as you make your way from the Izmir cruise port to Ephesus, stopping along the way at St Johns Basilica, built in honor of the saint, who wrote his gospel atop Ayasuluk Hill where the basilica is located. See the 4th-century tomb where his remains are said to be housed.Continue to the ancient city of Ephesus, an important center for early Christianity. In the Book of Revelation, Ephesus was one of the seven churches addressed by Christ in a vision. It is here that you will find the site of the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Your guide will also show you the Great Theatre, the Library of Celsus and many other temples during your Ephesus tour.Enjoy a lunch of authentic Turkish cuisine, and then visit the House of the Virgin Mary, where she spent the last days of her life. Authenticated by Pope Paul VI in 1967, St Mary’s house is a place of pilgrimage for many believers.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Izmir port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.