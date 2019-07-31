Eat
Bumba Breakfast Club
A mere two decades ago this rather unassuming erstwhile Greek village some 10km southeast of Çeşme was known predominantly for its excellent olive oil and world-class windsurfing. But thanks to some forward-thinking hoteliers, who transformed many of its dilapidated taş evleri (stone houses) into high-end boutique accommodation, Alaçatı has become one of Turkey’s hottest destinations for the free-spending middle class. A walk along Kemalpaşa Caddesi in Merkez (the centre) showcases the town's main attractions: world-class boutique hotels, restaurants specialising in Aegean cuisine, sleek cafes and high-end boutiques catering to glamour pusses of both sexes. In the high season (May to September), it's a crowded, often-chaotic and always-chic place to spend a few days.
Bumba's table-covering breakfasts are packed with local and seasonal herbs, cheeses and fruit. Highlights of 15 small plates could include yoghurt with…
A meal at the ‘Vine Leaf’ is an essential experience for gastronomes. Seating is in an atmospheric courtyard between April and November, and inside…
This stylish courtyard restaurant on the main eating and shopping strip offers unusual Aegean dishes including braised goat with chard and thistles, tire…
Combining a retail store and a garden restaurant, Arven is an excellent spot to explore the best of Turkey's wine scene. There are more than 200 wines…
This long-running alternative to traditional Turkish fare recently moved into new and very swish digs within the Alavya hotel compound. Chef-owner Melih…
This is without doubt the best restaurant down on the Alaçatı marina. It serves all of the standards, and is known for the freshness of its mezes and the…
There are some who say the ‘Cheers Tavern’ serves the best meze in town – there's certainly many types to choose from. Fresh fish (priced by weight) is…
On the south side of the ring road near the turn-off into Alaçatı, this eatery serves pides, grills and pre-prepared meat and vegetable dishes. Its food…
