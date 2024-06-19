With opportunities to glide through the nation's most famous ocean harbor or roam beneath the southern hemisphere's tallest sea cliffs, it's easy to see why on-water adventures are ingrained into Australian culture. From coast to coast, surf-loving Aussies embrace kayaking, surf-skiing, and stand-up paddleboarding (SUPing), with hourly and daily gear rentals available at many beaches.

But this island continent is more than just its coastline. Ancient inland waterways and wildlife-rich wetlands draw nature lovers and family outings, while Tasmania's rainforest-fringed rapids and the world's third-longest navigable river beckon seasoned paddlers.

From morning skims to ambitious expeditions, Australia has an aquatic adventure to float your boat.

Glenelg River, Victoria

Best for adventure-seeking beginners

Carved into a deep limestone gorge near the Victorian–South Australia border (a 5hr drive from Melbourne), the Glenelg River's calm currents provide idyllic conditions for kayakers of all skill levels. The 75km (47-mile) trail between Dartmoor and Nelson is peppered with seven reservable campsites, perfect for a leisurely three- to four-day paddle. Expect to see dozy koalas dangling from overhanging branches and kangaroos grazing by the water's edge, set against Lower Glenelg National Park's rolling eucalypt forests.

Despite occasional southerly sea gusts, the easiest paddling is downstream toward its coastal mouth. Nelson Canoe Hire provides a drop-off service upriver, along with canoe and kayak rentals, maps and safety gear.

Bird-watchers: head to Coorong National Park in South Australia © Oliver Strewe / Getty Images

Coorong National Park, South Australia

Best for bird-watching

Spanning approximately 145km (90 miles) of coastal ecosystems, the Coorong National Park is a haven for birdlife and a paradise for birdwatchers. Nestled behind the slender Younghusband Peninsula, this saltwater lagoon protects against the surges of the Southern Ocean, sheltering breeding grounds for endangered species, such as the Southern emu-wren and migratory Orange-bellied parrot. The park's birdlife diversity and brackish landscapes make it South Australia's premier “twitching” (bird-watching) destination, particularly from the water.

For prime paddling, autumn's mild weather (roughly March to May) and gentle ocean breezes are your last best chance to catch migratory species before they head home in March. Canoe the Coorong offers day guided tours, gear hire and coordinates to the peninsula's best boat-only campsites.

Sydney Harbour, NSW

Best for urban paddling

Sydney Harbour isn't just a world-famous port; it's a waterscape of historic landmarks best explored from the waves. With plenty of launch points and sheltered inlets to discover, paddlers can soak in views of Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge, Opera House, and Circular Quay or visit the harbor's seven accessible islands (landing fees may apply). It's a unique way to see the city, offering a perspective reserved for those with a paddle in hand; just watch out for passing ferries and cruise ships.

For a beginner-friendly introduction to the harbor, Sydney By Kayak hosts a range of inclusive tours, welcoming paddlers with mobility issues, hearing impairments, expectant mums and non-English speakers.

Alternatively, the Bridge to Beach race (typically held in February) offers a splash of competition, inviting kayakers, surf-skiers, and SUP paddlers to ride 11km of open-water wash through the harbor towards Manly Wharf.

Hire a canoe to explore the gorges of Nitmiluk National Park near Katherine © Matt Munro / Lonely Planet

Nitmiluk (Katherine) Gorge, Northern Territory

Best for unique wildlife encounters

The Northern Territory's Nitmiluk (Katherine) Gorge – which is actually a series of 13 connected gorges – presents a captivating river paddling experience over several cascading days. Launching from the second gorge, follow the spring-fed waters by sandstone escarpments and golden beaches, perfect for camping, barramundi fishing and scanning for sunbathing freshwater crocodiles. Their aggressive salty cousins occupy the banks of the first gorge and can be safely viewed on a guided boat tour. On your journey downstream, keep an eye out for monitor lizards, turtles, and eye-catching birdlife inhabiting the lush surroundings.

The best time to paddle Nitmiluk Gorge is during the dry season of May to October. (Paddling in should be avoided during the wet season months of November to April. Heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding, swift currents, and hazardous conditions. Always check with local authorities or park rangers in advance.)

Gecko Canoeing and Trekking hosts single and multi-day paddles, with plenty of breaks to stretch your legs or take a refreshing dip. Alternatively, self-guided paddlers can hire a canoe for a half-day, full-day or two days from Indigenous-owned Nitmiluk Tours. Canoe hire is also available on-site from the Nitmiluk Visitor Centre.

Coffs Harbour, NSW

Best First Nation-guided experiences on water

On Gumbaynggirr Country, halfway between Sydney and Brisbane, Coffs Harbour showcases a strip of paddle-ready marine parks dotted along the coast. First Nations-owned Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours runs 2½ -hour kayaking and SUP tours, framing the estuarine mangroves, coastal rainforests, and picnic-perfect beaches with a cultural perspective.

Led by Gumbaynggirr guides and fellow Aboriginal Australians deeply connected to the Country, each tour guarantees an immersive experience, sharing heritage and knowledge through story and local language.

Take snorkeling gear on your kayak or SUP to spot marine animals at Ningaloo Reef © Emily Hamley / Shutterstock

Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia

Best for discovering marine wildlife

Few reefs in Australia are as accessible for kayaking, snorkeling and underwater discoveries as Ningaloo Reef, just off Western Australia's remote Gascoyne Coast. A short 30-minute paddle out into the Indian Ocean, this World Heritage-listed area, famous for its annual whale shark migrations between April and October, brims with diverse marine life year-round. With a snorkel at the ready, discover a seabed lined with eclectic coral gardens featuring over 500 species of fish, turtles, rays and reef sharks.

In nearby Exmouth, Exmouth Adventure Co offers half-day, full-day and multi-day paddling tours, as well as kayak, SUP and snorkeling hire with transportation support.

Agnes Waters & Seventeen Seventy, Queensland

Best for a family day out

Perched at the southern edge of the Great Barrier Reef, the quaint coastal communities of Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Waters border some of Queensland's most dazzling shorelines. To their west, Round Hill Creek's sheltered inlet is perfect for getting comfortable on the water and spotting sting rays, crabs and turtles beneath the waves. This mangrove-fringed estuary is also home to a pod of Australian humpback dolphins, oft-frolicking among the waves at dusk. This species is considered vulnerable in Queensland, so it's important to keep your distance. Research suggests human interaction can affect their behaviour and breeding patterns.

1770 Liquid Adventures can fit you with a rental kayak, or join them on a guided nature, family or sunset tour. Alternatively, 1770 SUP provides everything you need for upright adventuring.

Book a guide to go camping and white-water rafting on the remote Franklin River in Tasmania © Andrew Bain / Getty Images

Franklin River, Tasmania

Best for whitewater rafting

With rapids thundering up and down its wild west coast, Tasmania is Australia's home of whitewater. From Lea to Pieman, King to Twin, Tassie's rivers present varying lengths and skill demands, but the Franklin, with its dramatic quartzite gorges, eroded canyon corridors and wet temperate rainforest, delivers the country's flagship whitewater experience. Home to millennia-old Huon pines, Tasmanian devils and the ever-elusive platypus, a landmark environmental protest in the late 1970s and early '80s ensured this river remained undammed and unspoiled.

You'll need a local to lead you through its tannin-stained waters. Franklin River Rafting offers eight-day rafting adventures, complete with fresh meals, wet-weather kit, transfers and expert guides.

Bass Strait, Victoria & Tasmania

Best for ocean-crossing experts

Known for its unpredictable weather and powerful currents, Bass Strait is the notorious channel separating mainland Australia and Tasmania to the south. A small number of paddlers make the crossing each year, typically setting off in early Autumn (March and April), when the wind and waves are at their most stable. Taking around two weeks (weather dependent), the 320km (198-mile) voyage threads a string of remote islands roughly 50 to 80 kms apart and requires meticulous planning, advanced paddling prowess, and a healthy dose of seafaring chutzpah. On top of everything else, timing and patience are vital, as choosing suitable days, distances, and ocean conditions can be the difference between triumph and trouble.

Alternatively, for an ocean experience without the unnerving distance, join Roaring 40s Kayaking for a paddle beneath the Southern Hemisphere's tallest sea cliffs at the bottom of the Tasman Peninsula, in Tasmania's south-east.

Historic bridges and giant river gums mark the might Murray River © Whitworth Images / Getty Images

Murray River, Victoria, NSW & South Australia

Best for long-haul excursions

Snaking along the Victoria–New South Wales border and spilling into South Australia, the Murray River is the centrepiece of Australia's inland waterways. It's also the third-longest navigable river globally, offering adventurers the opportunity to jump in downstream from the Yarrawonga Weir and float 1986 continuous kilometres (1234 miles) to the ocean — only the Nile and the Amazon boast longer unrestricted stretches. However, with the help of an all-terrain kayak trolley (and the energy to portage around a dam wall near Albury), you can begin your expedition east in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains.

The Murray carves through ancient, rocky ranges and out through fertile countryside, bubbling along stony rapids, pooling in lakes, and idling in waterbird-strewn lagoons before widening around golden limestone cliffs and finally out to its seaswept mouth near Goolwa. Serenity and seclusion are abundant, with enough river town pub grub available to fuel your paddling motivation.

South Australia's Murray River National Park provides a snapshot of the starry skies and water-sipping wildlife that encompass the river's long voyage. Canoe Adventures in nearby Berri provides canoe and kayak tours, gear hire and logistic support for overnight paddlers.