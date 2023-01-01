Spectacular Katherine Gorge forms the backbone of this 2920-sq-km park, about 30km from Katherine. A series of 13 deep sandstone gorges have been carved by the Katherine River on its journey from Arnhem Land to the Timor Sea. It's a hauntingly beautiful place and a must-do from Katherine. In the Dry the tranquil river is perfect for a paddle; in the Wet the deep still waters and dividing rapids are engulfed by an awesome torrent that churns through the gorge.

Plan to spend at least a full day canoeing or cruising on the river and bushwalking. It can get crowded in peak season. Nitmiluk Tours manages accommodation, cruises and activities within the park.

The traditional owners are the Jawoyn Aboriginal people who jointly manage Nitmiluk with Parks & Wildlife. The park was handed back to the Jawoyn in 1989; 'Nitmiluk' means 'Place of the Cicada Dreaming'.