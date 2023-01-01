Reached off the Stuart Hwy 40km north of Katherine and a further 20km along a sealed road, Leliyn is an idyllic, safe haven for swimming and hiking. The moderate Leliyn Trail (2.6km loop, 1½ hours, medium) climbs into escarpment country through grevillea and spinifex and past scenic lookouts (Bemang is best in the afternoon) to the Upper Pool, where the moderate Sweetwater Pool Trail (8.6km return, three to five hours) branches off.

The peaceful Sweetwater Pool has a small campground; overnight permits are available at the kiosk. The main Lower Pool − a gorgeous, mirror-flat swimming lagoon − is a quick 150m dash from the car park. The Parks & Wildlife campground next to the car park has grassy sites, lots of shade, toilets, showers, a laundry and facilities for travellers with disabilities. Fees are paid at the kiosk, which sells snacks and basic supplies. Nearby is a picnic area with BBQs and tables.