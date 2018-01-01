5-Day Ningaloo Reef Kayaking, Snorkeling and Camping Tour from Exmouth

Your adventure starts with pickup from your Exmouth accommodation at approximately 8am. Take the scenic drive into Cape Range National Park to the base camp where you will stay for the next 4 nights. The base camp kitchen trailer is equipped with gas cookers, a refrigerator, eskis, awnings, chairs and tables, and all the the gear required for comfortable camping. You'll camp out in swags or tents beneath the stars. Over the 5 days you'll paddle in the shelter, turquoise lagoons of Ningaloo Reef, never covering the same ground twice. At the end of each day you'll return via vehicle to the base camp for your overnight stay. A typical day starts with breakfast at around 7am. Depending on what everyone feels like, there is a choice of porridge, fruit and cereal, muesli, toast, plus freshly brewed coffee and tea. The aim is to get the day's gear ready so you can start kayaking by 8.30am.Once on the water, you might build on your kayak skills as you cruise the shallow waters inside the reef. Sights you may see during the day include jumping schools of trevally, flying fish, small reef sharks, dolphins, ospreys, rays, dugongs and lots of turtles.In season humpback whales can be seen breaching outside the reef, and a very special sight is to see the striking black and white shape of a huge manta ray as it majestically sweeps by. An hour or so into the morning paddle, an attractive, beckoning beach will be chosen for morning tea and a chance to stretch the legs and go snorkeling. Then it’s back onto your kayak for a few more watery kilometers before a longer stop for lunch.The distance paddled each day is between 6 and 14 kilometres. The kayaking generally takes between 2 and 4 hours with lots of snorkeling and relaxing during the day. Most days you will aim to finish between 2pm and 4pm, to give time to relax and refresh back at camp before the sun sets.After driving back to base camp, a snack, cold drink or a cup of tea, is a welcome reward for weary paddlers. Finding a nice position on a sand hill to watch the sun go down with a glass of chilled wine or beer in hand is a very relaxing way to end the day.You and your fellow paddlers will take turns to help prepare the healthy and delicious evening meal, which can be a very social affair. Vegetarians and specific dietary needs are catered for. Any fish people can catch are a welcome addition to the meals. Evenings are spent enjoying the company, conversation, the stars and the sound of gently lapping water.