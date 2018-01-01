Welcome to Exmouth
Peak season stretches from April to October and sees this laid-back town stretched to epic proportions, but don't be put off: it's still the perfect base to explore nearby Ningaloo Marine and Cape Range National Parks. Alternatively, just relax, wash away the road dust and enjoy the local wildlife.
Top experiences in Exmouth
Exmouth activities
Ningaloo Reef Whale Shark Snorkeling Adventure from Exmouth
Your whale shark adventure begins at approximately 7.30am with pickup from your accommodation in Exmouth by air-conditioned bus. Travel by road for approximately 30-minutes to to Tantabiddi Boat Ramp where your boat and crew await. By 9am you'll be snorkeling on the beautiful Ningaloo Reef. A spotter plane begins looking for whale sharks and once spotted, your whale shark experience begins with the opportunity of swimming with the gentle giants of the Ningaloo Reef. Morning tea, afternoon tea and a full buffet lunch are included, as well as refreshments throughout the day. The tour ends with a few more swims on the Ningaloo Reef, before heading back to your accommodation at approximately 4pm. Snorkel gear, wetsuit and floating noodles (as required) are all included in the price.For those who do not want to swim with whale sharks, please select the observer option at the time of booking. You will still have the opportunity to snorkel amongst the other amazing marine life on Ningaloo Reef.
Swim with Humpback Whales Adventure Day from Exmouth
When can you swim with Humpback Whales? Each year, Humpback Whales begin their epic migration northwards from the cold waters of Antarctica, to the tropical waters of Broome, Western Australia. Their migration is one of the longest of any mammal in the world at approximately 6,700km long, and lasts for up to 8 months. The Exmouth Gulf, where all life on Ningaloo Reef starts, provides an important resting area for the whales and offers one of the best chances to see them up close.We will be offering our Humpback Whale Swimming Tours as part of a limited trial from 1 August to 31 October 2017, when thousands of Humpbacks are expected to again pass through the Ningaloo Marine Park. Why choose our Humpback Whale swimming tours? Our focus at Live Ningaloo is on offering bespoke small group tours. We host a maximum of 10 guests on our Humpback Whale swimming adventures so you can benefit from an intimate and high-quality tour experience. We are one of only a few operators who have been licenced to trial Humpback Whale swimming tours again in 2017. On our tour, you’ll be able to interact closely with magnificent Humpbacks, the acrobats of the ocean. We will escort groups of five at a time to snorkel and swim within a safe distance of them. The whales, measuring up to 18m long and weighs as much as 40 tonnes, and are easy to spot as they exhibit behaviours such as breaching, slapping the water with their tales (flukes) and fins, and blowing streams of water up to 6 metres in the air. What’s included in the Swim with Humpback Whales Adventure? Our bespoke Swim with Humpback Whales Adventure Day includes: Complimentary transfers to and from Exmouth township to Tantabiddi Boat Ramp departure point Full day (7 hour) excursion shore to shore Luxury vessel ‘Wave Rider’ with qualified skipper, deckhand, photographer and marine scientist guide High quality wet suits and snorkel gear Educational ‘pre-swim’ session Light Morning tea and beverages Gourmet lunch Glass of champagne at day’s end to toast your adventures Spotter plan guidance Professional digital photography on deck and underwater supplied at no additional cost Afternoon coral reef snorkel (conditions permitting) The Ningaloo Reef is home to abundant sea life and you may also spot dugongs, turtles, Whale Sharks, blue whales, minke whales, orcas, dolphins, manta rays, stunning tropical fish and many types of coral on your adventure. Please note: we are currently taking bookings for the 2018 Swim with Humpback Whale Adventure Day Tours, pending confirmation of the trial extension into next year.
Whale Shark and Humpback Whale Interaction Day Trip from Exmouth
Your tour includes pickup from Exmouth accommodation at approx 7.00am, returning at approx 4.00pm. All snorkeling gear and wet suits are included, as well as morning and afternoon snacks, with a buffet lunch. For those people not wanting to snorkel at all, you are able to join the tour and view humpbacks and eat and drink all day long. If you decide on the the day that you would like to swim with a Whale Shark, then you can upgrade with the crew (additional AU$100 cash per adult, AU$60 cash per child). Everyday, there is a world class professional videographer on board who will capture your experience.
5-Day Ningaloo Reef Kayaking, Snorkeling and Camping Tour from Exmouth
Your adventure starts with pickup from your Exmouth accommodation at approximately 8am. Take the scenic drive into Cape Range National Park to the base camp where you will stay for the next 4 nights. The base camp kitchen trailer is equipped with gas cookers, a refrigerator, eskis, awnings, chairs and tables, and all the the gear required for comfortable camping. You'll camp out in swags or tents beneath the stars. Over the 5 days you'll paddle in the shelter, turquoise lagoons of Ningaloo Reef, never covering the same ground twice. At the end of each day you'll return via vehicle to the base camp for your overnight stay. A typical day starts with breakfast at around 7am. Depending on what everyone feels like, there is a choice of porridge, fruit and cereal, muesli, toast, plus freshly brewed coffee and tea. The aim is to get the day's gear ready so you can start kayaking by 8.30am.Once on the water, you might build on your kayak skills as you cruise the shallow waters inside the reef. Sights you may see during the day include jumping schools of trevally, flying fish, small reef sharks, dolphins, ospreys, rays, dugongs and lots of turtles.In season humpback whales can be seen breaching outside the reef, and a very special sight is to see the striking black and white shape of a huge manta ray as it majestically sweeps by. An hour or so into the morning paddle, an attractive, beckoning beach will be chosen for morning tea and a chance to stretch the legs and go snorkeling. Then it’s back onto your kayak for a few more watery kilometers before a longer stop for lunch.The distance paddled each day is between 6 and 14 kilometres. The kayaking generally takes between 2 and 4 hours with lots of snorkeling and relaxing during the day. Most days you will aim to finish between 2pm and 4pm, to give time to relax and refresh back at camp before the sun sets.After driving back to base camp, a snack, cold drink or a cup of tea, is a welcome reward for weary paddlers. Finding a nice position on a sand hill to watch the sun go down with a glass of chilled wine or beer in hand is a very relaxing way to end the day.You and your fellow paddlers will take turns to help prepare the healthy and delicious evening meal, which can be a very social affair. Vegetarians and specific dietary needs are catered for. Any fish people can catch are a welcome addition to the meals. Evenings are spent enjoying the company, conversation, the stars and the sound of gently lapping water.
3-Day Ningaloo Reef Kayaking, Snorkeling and Camping Tour from Exmouth
Day 1: (L,D)Your adventure begins with pick up from your Exmouth accommodation between 7:45am and 8am. From there, travel by road into Cape Range National Park. This is a wonderfully scenic drive that usually takes about 45 minutes, depending on the kayak launching spot for the day.Arrive at the launching spot it's time to unload kayaks and get fitted-out with sun shirts, hats, life jackets and snorkeling gear. Load the kayaks with all the gear needed for the next 3 days, including our comfortable camping gear (even inflatable pillows), your personal gear in dry bags, and all our delicious food and water, before the all-important safety talk and paddling instruction.You'll then spend the morning kayaking to a snorkel spot for morning tea and a guided snorkel. Along the way your guide will point out some of Ningaloo's spectacular features and wildlife. After morning tea, it's time for some more kayaking and reef exploration before stopping for lunch. Lunch is a make-your-own affair from a wide selection of fresh rolls salads, meats, fruits and other goodies. Hot and cold drinks and shade from the sun is also provided. In the late afternoon, your guide will select a nice beach to camp on, relax, and kick back for the night. Before dinner, and in between stories of the day, sleeping arrangements will be organized. Dinner will be prepared and cooked using only the finest fresh ingredients. You'll then sit down to a healthy meal and good conversation under the stars before turning in for a peaceful night's sleep.Day 2: (B,L,D)After breakfast, pack up camp and head off for more sea kayaking and snorkeling around the beautiful lagoons of Ningaloo Reef. Day two follows the same general outline as the first- all governed by the wonders you find along the way.Day 3: (B,L) After another amazing day on the reef we finish kayaking, clean up and drive back to Exmouth, usually returning around 4pm.
Exclusive Ningaloo Adventure Charter from Exmouth
When can you book an Exclusive Ningaloo Reef Charter? Between November and March each year, we offer a unique option for people who are travelling in low season but still want to experience all that the Ningaloo Reef has on offer. Why choose our Exclusive Ningaloo Reef Charter? There are so many reasons to hire our vessel for a private Ningaloo Reef charter adventure for your group, including: Luxuriating in the simple perfection of exploring your own paradise Exploring the UNESCO Listed World Heritage Marine Park and its abundant lifeforms Snorkelling from the vessel into the warm waters of the Leeuwin current Amping up the adrenaline with an action-packed sports fishing or game fishing adventure (catch and release). Optional item using sister company, Set The Hook Enjoying the treasured company of your family and friends Creating a team building or corporate entertainment experience like no other Or a combination of all the above! Private charters do not include a spotter plane to assist with Whale Shark and Humpback Whale swimming adventures. If you would like to book an exclusive Whale Shark or Humpback Whale swimming tour for your group, you can find that under Exclusive Whale Shark or Humpback Whale Swimming Tour. How many people are catered for? Our exclusive charters are suitable for single travellers, couples and small family groups through to larger groups (maximum 10) and tailored to your specifications. Depending on your choice of day tour or live aboard (multi-day/night charter) we may add an additional sleeping vessel to allow everyone to be accommodated in comfort. Additional costs will apply and can be quoted for you. What is the cost? Our exclusive Exmouth Boat Charters are priced on factors including duration, accommodation and catering requirements per head. Day tours starting at $2000 for up to 10 people. Please contact us for availability and quotation. What is the boat like? Our luxury vessel ‘Wave Rider’ is a Black Watch 40, custom built for Live Ningaloo for Australian conditions. Comfortable interiors and a spacious back deck are matched with safety and reliability, to ensure you travel in comfort. Find out more about Wave Rider.