Port Arthur Historic Site 2-Day Pass

With more than 30 buildings spread over 100 acres (40 hectares), there’s lots to explore at Australia’s most intact convict site, and this 2-day pass gives you the flexibility to discover as much of the Port Arthur grounds as you can during this time!You can do and see the following activities and attractions in whatever order you'd like, but it's recommended that you start with the 40-minute introductory tour to get your bearings and learn the stories behind the Port Arthur penal colony and the convicts incarcerated there.Then board the MV Marana for a 20-minute cruise on Port Arthur’s harbor. Listen to onboard commentary while you enjoy views of the Isle of the Dead Cemetery, Point Puer Boys Prison, the Dockyards and Tasman National Park.To help you explore the colony in a fun and informative way, you’ll be issued a 'convict playing card' at the ticketing counter. The card will bring out your inner detective as you follow the life story of a Port Arthur convict and discover how he came to be jailed. Learn about the convict's individual journey to Port Arthur, as well as what life was like in 19th-century Britain and Australia.See the dockyards, where the convicts helped build some of the finest ships in the colony around 1830s. They were so productive at the time, that the free shipwrights in Hobart petitioned to have them closed down. Listening to a 'soundscape,' you’ll hear the voices and sounds of the working dockyard come to life, allowing you to feel like you’ve stepped back into the 19th century.To explore the site’s natural surrounds, follow the Convict Water Supply Trail to hear the story of the penal colony’s flour-production enterprises. Then, at the Museum and Convict Study Centre, trace your family history to see if any of your ancestors are on the convict database!Take a stroll through the museum in the old Asylum building to learn more about life in the penal colony, then complete your Port Arthur tour by visiting the Commandants House and Junior Medical Officers House to see how officers lived.