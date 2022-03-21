Overlooking regenerated wetlands off the Sturt Hwy at Kingston OM (Ngawitjerook tribal country), carbon-neutral Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre is a…
Murray River
On the lowest gradient of any Australian river, the slow-flowing Murray hooks through 650 South Australian kilometres. Tamed by weirs and locks, it irrigates the fruit trees and vines of the sandy Riverland district to the north, and winds through the dairy country of the Murraylands district to the south. Raucous flocks of white corellas and pink galahs launch from cliffs and river red gums, darting across lush vineyards and orchards.
Prior to European colonisation, the Murray was home to Meru communities, with Ngarrindjeri lands around Murray Bridge and closer to the sea. Then came shallow-draught paddle steamers, carrying wool, wheat and supplies from Murray Bridge as far as central Queensland along the Darling River. With the advent of railways, river transport declined. These days, waterskiers, jet skis and houseboats crowd the river, especially during summer. If your concept of serenity doesn't include the roar of V8 inboards, sidestep the major towns during holidays and weekends.
- Banrock Station
Overlooking regenerated wetlands off the Sturt Hwy at Kingston OM (Ngawitjerook tribal country), carbon-neutral Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre is a…
- TTwenty Third Street Distillery
Sip your way into some heady Riverland spirits at this fabulously renovated, art-deco factory on the road into Renmark. The old distillery here closed in…
- RRocky's Hall of Fame Pioneers Museum
Named after Dean 'Rocky' Page, local radio legend, Rocky's blares sincere rural twangings down the main street from outdoor speakers. Inside is a wealth…
- AAngove
SA wine snobs tend to turn up their noses at Angove, but that's really just a load of old "!%$ (insert expletive of choice). Sure, it's a big-scale…
- MMonarto Zoo
About 14km west of Murray Bridge, this excellent open-range zoo is home to Australian and African beasts including cheetahs, meerkats, rhino, zebras and…
- BBunyip
Down on the riverbank, lurking in a gloomy cave, Mulyawonk the bunyip has been terrifying small children since 1972. Press the button and see him emerge –…
- CChowilla Game Reserve
Upstream from town, Chowilla is great for bush camping (per vehicle $12), canoeing and bushwalking. Access is along the north bank from Renmark or along…
- TTree of Knowledge
Down by the river near the caravan park, the Tree of Knowledge is marked with flood levels from years past when the river opted for a little inundation…
- MMurray River National Park
From Loxton, you can canoe across to Katarapko Creek in the Murray River National Park; hire canoes from Loxton Riverfront Caravan Park. There's camping…
