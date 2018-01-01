Welcome to Coffs Harbour
The jetty was built in 1892 to load cedar and other logs. Bananas were first grown in the area in the 1880s, and the industry reached its peak in the 1960s. These days tourism is the mainstay of the local economy. The town is split into three: the jetty area, the commercial centre and the beaches.
Coastal Sightseeing Day Tour from Coffs Harbour
8:30am-9am:Pick up from your accommodation in Coffs Harbour. 9am-10amWalk the beautiful Urunga seaside boardwalk. Keep your eyes peeled for marine and bird life. 10am-11am:Enjoy a complimentary morning tea at Sawtell. Time to explore the village shops and scenery. 11am-12pm:Visit the iconic Big Banana.Enjoy the amazing view from Sealy Lookout. 12:00pm-2:00pm:Head to Emerald Beach and Moonee Beach Reserve to spot kangaroos and enjoy a short headland walk. Here we will enjoy a complimentary picnic lunch. 2:00pm-4:00pm:Wind your way through the beautiful scenery out to Nana Glen where you will taste the local produce at Two Tails winery before heading back to your accommodation.Please note: Times are approximate and itinerary may change without notice.
Coffs Harbour All-Terrain Segway Tour
Your all-terrain Segway adventure starts at the Novotel Pacific Bay Resort in Coffs Harbour, where you'll master how to operate your Segway before setting off with your guide. Hands-on training lasts about 10 minutes. When everyone is 'rider ready,' travel around the resort, through the bush, and up to the top of 'Segway Summit' for a view of the Pacific Ocean. As you cruise along with your guide, savor the unique feeling a Segway provides—to enjoy the same views and sights you would if walking but able to cover more ground and soak up the breeze as you go.
Dorrigo Adventure Day with Kayaking, Zorb Soccer and meals included
Approximately 10-10:30am pick up from your accommodationRelax in our air conditioned vehicle as we drive for approximately an hour up Waterfall WayDangar Falls - Swim and lunchDorrigo National Park - Gondwana Rainforests - World Heritage Area - Crystal Falls hike or substitue when walk closed by National ParkReturn to the coast in our airconditioned vehicle and regain your energy for an action packed afternoonArrive in Sawtell to play Zorb soccerBonville Creek or substitute - Kayak or paddle boardOutdoor BBQ DinnerDrop off at accommodation after sunset Total driving time: 2.5 hours (approximately)Please note: Times are approximate and itinerary may change without notice.
Coffs Harbour Segway Adventure
On this Segway 40 minute Resort Adventure at the Novotel Pacific Bay Resort in Coffs Harbour, you'll have fun zooming around the resort experiencing a variety of terrains.To begin, you will first learn how to master riding one of these amazing machines and once 'rider ready' you'll travel around the resort and into some bush putting your all-terrain Segway through its paces.The truth is, it takes only moments to learn but forever to get the smile off your face! Riding a Segway is quite simply amazing; it feels like nothing you've experienced - because there's never been anything like it. This is fun, excitement and adventure wrapped up in one fantastic experience!This tour is a must for those seeking fun and adventureIf you are looking for something fun 'to do' in Coffs Harbour that is unique, family friendly and truly memorable then a Segway Resort Adventure Tour is a must do.
Coffs Harbour 6,000-, 12,000-, or 15,000-foot Tandem Skydive on the Beach
When you arrive at Coffs Harbour Airport, your skydiving experience begins with a safety briefing and outfitting of your gear. Then head up in the plane with your tandem instructor, and jump out at your designated elevation (selected when booking). You'll freefall, experiencing a level of intensity that is seldom found elsewhere, and then counter that feeling with the gentle parachute ride back down to Earth, which gives you time for the experience to sink in as you look around and float through the sky. Your skydive takes place over 186 miles (300 km) of pristine coastline with a backdrop of the Great Dividing Range. Land on the beach in Solitary Islands Marine Park.
Dorrigo and Bellingen Day Trip from Coffs Harbour
8:30am-9am:Pick up from your accommodation in Coffs Harbour.9am-10amDrive through the Bellinger Valley along Waterfall Way to the Dorrigo Plateau.10am-10:30am:Dangar Falls. Enjoy the view, take a short walk and refresh with morning tea.10:30am-12:30pm:Dorrigo National Park Skywalk and Interpretive Centre, for spectacular views and rainforest walks. A picnic lunch is included at no extra cost.12:30pm-1:30pm:Drive back down the escarpment, enjoying amazing scenery.1:30pm-2pm:Explore Bellingen township. Purchase a snack at one of the many cafes, and check out the galleries and specialty stores in this wonderful town.2pm-3pm:Drive to beautiful Raleigh Winery where you can taste and purchase locally produced wine.3pm-3:30pmRecline your seat and relax as you journey home to Coffs Harbour!Please note: Times are approximate and itinerary may change without notice.