One of the best things about working at Lonely Planet is that discussing travel plans is considered work. And we have much to discuss. It seems that nearly every week, one or more of my colleagues is exploring an incredible destination and returning with inspiring stories and travel tips.

Mostly, these trips are for research, but there are annual leave vacations in the mix, too, and we love to chat at length about the lovely memories we managed to create with families or friends or even just by ourselves. Just this month, for example, my colleague Chamidae visited Ecuador with her mom and they swam with turtles in the Galápagos and went horseback riding in Cotopaxi—"pinch-me" experiences they'll never forget. Our photo editor, Erin, finally managed to get away for a belated honeymoon with her husband to the Azores, where they island-hopped, swam in thermal pools and discovered a new love for Verdhelo wine.

Here are some of the other places the staff at Lonely Planet traveled to this June.

Serina celebrating her sister's 30th birthday on Isla Holbox © Serina Patel / Lonely Planet

Isla Holbox, Mexico

Serina Patel, Marketing Manager

I took a trip to the beautiful Isla Holbox, Mexico for my sister's birthday. We flew from New York to Cancún, drove to Chiquila and hopped over to the island by ferry. It's a car-free island, with buggy taxis or bikes to get around. There are plenty of tourists, but not nearly the volume of Cancún or Tulum—perfect if you’re in need of a peaceful getaway.

I stayed at Punta Caliza, a gorgeous spot with its own beach club down the road. The best things I ate, and still dream about, are the chile relleno tacos and tostones with guac from Ser Casasandra Mojito Beach Club. You also can’t miss checking out Milpa, a stunning spot with a tasting menu. We ate, sipped cocktails by the beach at sunset, walked up Punta Mosquito (if you go in the early morning you can see flamingos) and went horseback riding. What more could you ask for?

My tip: Bring tons of sunscreen, bug spray and cash for taxis. Additionally, consider booking some things in advance, like dinners and beach clubs.

Aoife hiking and kayaking in Croatia © Aoife Breslin / Lonely Planet

Dalmatian Coast, Croatia

Aoife Breslin, Publicity and Marketing Coordinator

I spent a week traveling along the Dalmatian Coast of Croatia, stopping in Split, Korčula and Makarska, I savored home-cooked meals in family-run taverns, explored ancient ruins and natural landscapes, and learned about food traditions from locals.

A highlight was kayaking out to the island of Vrnik with Korčula Outdoors. Arriving on the rocky shoreline of Vrnik, it initially appeared as a ghost island with very few families still residing there. However, it's home to some of Croatia’s most beautiful beaches and secluded sea coves. On a guided tour, we learned about the island’s history in quarrying before visiting Vrnik Arts Club for lunch, one of the few guest houses on the island.

My tip: Try torta makarana, a traditional Croatian cake-like dessert made from almonds, citrus, rose oil and vanilla to create a sweet but tangy taste.

Chris and friends find a new Greek dish to love: tyropita (cheese pie in sweet grape preserves) © Chris Zeiher / Lonely Planet

Santorini, Greece

Chris Zeiher, Senior Director of Sales Trade and Marketing

Want to discover an alternative side of Santorini? We hit up Nikolas Panagiotakis from Wineways and joined his “Fork and Cork” day trip to sample the island’s best food and wine. Our first stop was the architecturally mesmerizing Estate Argyros, the largest privately owned winery on Santorini, to indulge in the island’s indigenous wines, including Assyrtiko (champagne without the bubbles).

Next, we hightailed to the sparsely populated Akortiri to visit the charming farmhouse of Faros Products, where we savored rustic home-style cooking using fresh local ingredients – Greek Salad with pickled caper leaves and tyropita (cheese pie drizzled in sweet grape preserves) – whilst the pet Donkey Marco Polo laughed approvingly.

My tip: The cruise boat day-trippers clog the towns of Oia and Thira during the day, so hit up alternatives like the charming Pyrgos, where you’ll find crowd-free views of the entire island.

Erin and her husband hiking and swimming in thermal pools in the Azores © Erin Lenczycki / Lonely Planet

Azores, Portugal

Erin Lenczycki, Photo Editor

I spent a week in the Azores for a belated honeymoon! We hit three islands: São Miguel, Terceira and Pico. I was shocked by how much the landscape changed as we moved, each island beautiful in it's own unique way. I think this is one of the few places I would go to over and over again, I felt like we just scratched the surface.

My favorite place we stayed was Caprica Eco Lodge on Terceira. We were rained in for most of the days there, but it was marvelous listening to the rain surrounded by forest and drinking bubbly. We went to all the hot springs on São Miguel, but I think we both preferred Termas da Ferraria. When the tide is low, the alcove bubbles out 104°F-water (40°C), and ocean waves cool you down at the mouth – the full package. If you get there too late (and the sea is crazy) there is a thermal pool for €5. On Pico, we went to a restaurant, Cella Bar with a view of Faial as a massive storm rolled in. The food was amazing, and I'm now a massive fan of Verdelho wine.

My tip: I highly suggest renting a car to find the gems, and make your own schedule around the weather.

Chamidae and her mom horseback riding in Cotopaxi © Chamidae Ford / Lonely Planet

Ecuador

Chamidae Ford, Associate Writer

I recently spent 10 days exploring Ecuador with my mom. From Quito to the Galápagos Islands to Cotopaxi, we experienced some of the country's most beautiful sights. Snorkeling around Tintoreras, an islet off the coast of Isabela Island, in the Galápagos is magical and not to be missed. I mean, who doesn’t like swimming with sea turtles? A gem of the trip I hadn’t expected was hiking to the caldera of the Sierra Negra Volcano on Isabela Island. It is simply stunning!

My tip: Prepare for the staggering altitude (it’s no joke!) by arriving early to give yourself time to adjust before diving straight into your activities.