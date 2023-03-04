The Azores are full of places that stop visitors dead in their tracks and cause a sharp, involuntary intake of breath. But the first glimpse of this…
The Azores
This remote archipelago simply abounds with adventures; it is, in fact, the Hawaii of the mid-Atlantic. It has world-class whale watching, sailing, diving, hiking and canyoning; excellent surfing and other watersports; rich opportunities for on horseback, on bikes or, for the daredevils, by paraglider. Then there is the landscape itself: a wonderland of seething mud pots, fantastical caverns, and vivid crater lakes that speak of a volcanic origin.
The Azores contain two of Portugal’s 15 Unesco World Heritage sites – the vineyards of Pico and the old town of Angra do Heroismo on Terceira – and three biospheres (Graciosa, Flores and Corvo). The regional government has bolstered this with an award-winning network of natural parks and marine reserves to safeguard the unspoiled environment.
With liberalisation of the airline industry making the islands more accessible than ever before, the Azores look well placed to finally capitalise on their vast potential as a world-leading example of sustainable tourism.
- Sete Cidades
- Angra do Heroismo
A Unesco World Heritage Site since 1983, the historic centre of Angra do Heroismo on the island of Terceira is an architectural jewel. This once…
- Mt Pico
The highest mountain in Portugal rears out of the Atlantic Ocean to a height of 2,351m. A near-perfect cone, Mt Pico is more than postcard material: an…
- Capelinhos Volcano
The underwater volcano that erupted in spectacular fashion off the island of Faial in 1957 afforded scientists a unique opportunity to study a rare…
- Vineyards of Pico
The island of Pico has produced wine since the 15th century, but don’t expect neat rows of vines amid picturesque fields. The vintners here adapted to a…
Featured Story
Why the Azores are Europe's secret islands of adventure
7 min read — Published Aug 29, 2021
James KayWriter
With whale-watching, diving, hiking and a host of other adventures on offer, Portugal's Azores islands are a great destination for adrenaline junkies.
Sete Cidades
Angra do Heroismo
Mt Pico
Capelinhos Volcano
Vineyards of Pico
