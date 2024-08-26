Lonely Planet’s Aoife Breslin is just back from a week of road-tripping around Switzerland. She shares some of her top tips and insights on exploring the country by campervan.

As a 'van life' newbie, I was initially skeptical that it might not live up to the hype, but I couldn't have been more wrong. The convenience of having a home on wheels provided a level of freedom and flexibility I've never experienced while traveling before. This mode of travel allowed me to adapt my itinerary on the fly, whether pulling over at roadside lakes for an impromptu swim or stumbling upon charming little villages that we would have otherwise never known existed. The ability to explore at our own pace and discover hidden gems along the way made the trip truly unforgettable.

Here is a snapshot of what I got up to in Switzerland!

Renting a campervan allows freedom of movement you don't find when you stay in a hotel. Aoife Breslin for Lonely Planet

Where did you stay? And what was the vibe?

Switzerland has a well-known reputation for being expensive, so you’re probably wondering how three 20-something-year-olds could afford a week in this pricey paradise? The answer: rent a campervan. By combining accommodation and transport into one cost, we saved money while enjoying an unforgettable adventure.

Traveling this way allowed us to experience Switzerland's stunning beauty at our own pace, from waking up to majestic mountain views and enjoying breakfast by tranquil lakes to taking spontaneous detours through charming villages.

We rented our campervan, the Family Finca, from Roadsurfer in Zurich. It comfortably fits three adults, making it the perfect home for our week-long vacation. Their professional and responsive service was a lifesaver. When we punctured a tire mid-week of the trip, they had us back on the road within an hour, ensuring a stress-free trip.

Switzerland offers an abundance of campsites, but booking in advance is wise, especially during the high season. A standout campsite was Camping Gletscherdorf Grindelwald, where the sunrise over the mountains created unforgettable mornings. Its proximity to the town center and train station made it convenient for daily excursions and dining out. Another favorite of mine was Easybuchen Camping Eichholz in Bern, a well-organized site with excellent facilities like a restaurant, kitchenettes and free train tickets into the city center. Its location along the River Aare provided perfect opportunities for swimming in crystal-clear waters and relaxing on lush green banks.

The road trip itinerary included stops at Lake Oeschinensee and Lucerne, with plenty of time for a gelato tasting. Aoife Breslin for Lonely Planet

What was your route?

After flying into Zurich, we started our journey with a delicious breakfast at Babu’s Bakery and Coffeehouse before picking up our campervan and heading to Lucerne. Arriving in the historic city center, we explored medieval architecture, exploring iconic landmarks like the Chapel Bridge and the Water Tower.

Our next stop was Interlaken for two nights, where we swam in the clear waters of Lake Thun, indulged in gelato and chocolate at Vittorio Vanini, and fell in love with the quaint town of Brienz. We then spent three nights in Grindelwald, a place that instantly became my favorite when I met a man from my hometown of Donegal working in a local souvenir shop. Grindelwald was truly special – whether it was the breathtaking views from the First Cliff Walk, sipping wine while admiring the mountain scenery or witnessing snow in the summer, every moment was unforgettable.

We wrapped up our adventure with a quick visit to Bern to see the city's sights and sneak in one last swim in the River Aare.

Lake Oescheinensee was the most scenic stop on a very scenic trip. Aoife Breslin for Lonely Planet

Most scenic experience of the trip?

A day at Lake Oeschinensee felt like I was stepping into a real-life postcard of alpine perfection. Nestled in the Bernese Alps, this lake is a hidden gem surrounded by towering peaks and forests, which offer breathtaking views at every turn.

We started our adventure with a scenic gondola ride from Kandersteg, a charming town just an hour's drive from Interlaken. After reaching the top, we did a short hike through the forest, where we were met with even more incredible Swiss landscapes. Upon reaching the lake, nothing could have prepared me for the sight that awaited us: the sun shining down on the snow-capped mountains, which reflected perfectly on the turquoise water of Oeschinensee, felt surreal to me.

My Irish bones were well-equipped for the cool temperatures of the Swiss lakes, so we spent the day swimming in the crystal clear waters of Lake Oeschinensee. As a traveler who finds joy in nature's raw beauty, spending the day sunbathing, swimming, and picnicking by the lakeside was nothing short of perfection.

From the gondola station, you will be met with a variety of hiking trails to suit every preference, making it an ideal day trip for families, seasoned hikers or anyone simply looking to immerse themselves in nature. With a regular tram service to and from the gondola station, this destination is easily accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the area's breathtaking beauty.

Jungfraujoch involves a gondola, a train ride and incredible views. Aoife Breslin for Lonely Planet

What was your favorite activity?

Seeing snow in the middle of summer is a rare experience – unless you're visiting Jungfraujoch. Often referred to as “The Top of Europe,” this experience must be ticked off your bucket list when visiting Switzerland. Standing at an altitude of 3454m, Jungfraujoch offers an adventure like no other. The journey begins with a steep gondola ride, followed by a scenic train trip through tunnels carved into the mountains, before your arrival at the snow-covered peaks of Jungfraujoch.

The crisp alpine air, the dazzling brightness of the snow, and the sheer magnitude of the surrounding peaks create a sense of being on top of the world. Beyond the stunning views, Jungfraujoch offers a range of attractions, from the Ice Palace, where intricate ice sculptures are displayed, to the Sphinx Observatory, providing an unparalleled viewpoint.

Top tip: Consider purchasing the Good Morning ticket package, which allows you to arrive between 7 and 8am. Not only is this option more affordable, but it also lets you experience Jungfraujoch before the crowds arrive around 9am.

Activewear was a must on any trip to Switzerland, especially when you're planning to play outside. Aoife Breslin for Lonely Planet

I lived in activewear while in Switzerland

The country is a hub for outdoor enthusiasts, so it is important to be kitted out in the right gear. As Switzerland has a diverse climate, we were surprised to be met with sunshine and warm temperatures for most of the trip; wearing breathable and comfortable clothing allowed me to still do all the exploring I wanted to.

Along with your clothing choices, I would recommend a good pair of walking shoes. Whether or not you’re planning to hike, Switzerland’s picturesque cities are best explored on foot.

Top Tip: If you are planning to visit Jungfraujoch, the “Top of Europe,” be sure to bring a coat. Temperatures dropped drastically during our visit. We went from 28 degrees of sunshine at ground level to 5 degrees with snowfall within just an hour.

Take drive time into account when planning so you can spend plenty of time in all the iconic locations on your list. Aoife Breslin for Lonely Planet

Best tip for someone who wants to plan the same trip?

When planning a road trip through Switzerland, take driving time into account. While you can't go wrong with your chosen destinations, minimizing driving time can enhance your experience – especially if you aim to be active throughout your trip. I found that keeping each drive to under two hours worked best for maximizing time spent exploring rather than on the road. My longest journey in a single day was a three-hour round trip.

Our route: Zurich, Lucerne, Interlaken, Grindelwald, Bern, and back to Zurich!