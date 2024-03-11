Few things at a hotel are as luxurious as access to your own private pool.

Morning coffee while you soak in your own pool? Letting the day melt away with a private dip in the moonlight? The serenity and privacy of a pool suite lets you relax in bliss, without any distractions or disruptions. From the safari lands of South Africa to the picture-perfect cliffs of Santorini, these are some of the world's best private plunge pools.

Soak in the Luxury Almond Pool Suite at Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada © Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada

Spice Island Beach Resort: The Lime, Grenada

How many pool suites: 17

Starting rate: $1500

At the eight-acre Spice Island Beach Resort, you can enjoy a luxury private pool experience just a stone’s throw away from one of the world’s most famous beaches, Grand Anse Beach. The all-inclusive resort features a Royal Collection Pool Suite that boasts pools framed by lush interior gardens, where your private cedar sauna awaits you. For a more intimate experience, the Anthurium Pool Suites feature smaller plunge pools with private shaded sundecks, nestled in the landscaped gardens of the resort. Head to Janissa’s Spa to choose from a menu of treatments that incorporate local herbs and spices.

Expert tip: A stay here includes access to tennis courts, kayaks and use of the state-of-the-art fitness center.

The pools at Four Seasons Bora Bora are right on the lagoon © Trey Ratcliff / Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Four Seasons Bora Bora: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

How many pool suites: 27

Starting rate: $2100

Check into an over-water bungalow suite at the Four Seasons Bora Bora, where your private plunge pool is the perfect spot for a sunset toast and unobstructed views of the lagoon and Mt Otemanu. These suites allow guests easy access to go snorkeling and explore the diverse local marine life. The luxe property has solar panels to provide power to heat the water in the suites and villas. Whet your appetite at one of the resort’s four restaurants, tucking into local dishes such as grilled spiny lobster.

Expert tip: Consider visiting in July for Heiva Bora Bora, the island’s annual festival of song and dance to highlight Polynesian people and their culture.

The Al Hajar Mountains are the backdrop to the plunge pool suites at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort © Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort: Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman

How many pool suites: 33

Starting rate: $800

Travel to this luxury resort in Oman to stay in one of the 33 villas located in the majestic Al Hajar Mountain range. In addition to personal services, each villa has a private infinity pool overlooking the cliffs or surrounded by a lush garden. You have a choice of either a one- or two-bedroom villa or you can go all out with the three-bedroom Royal Mountain Villa. Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort features a main infinity pool, fitness center, tennis court and the Anantara Spa. Immerse yourself in authentic local traditions and visit mountainside ancient villages, explore nearby heritage sites or take Omani cooking classes, part of Anantara’s signature Spice Spoons series.

Expert tip: Treat yourself to the ultimate dining experience at the Canyon's Edge, a glass platform overlooking the canyon, with a candlelit meal prepared by a personal chef.

Look up at Arenal Volcano from your pool at Nayara Tented Camp, Costa Rica © Nayara Tented Camp

Nayara Tented Camp: La Fortuna, Costa Rica

How many pool suites: 21

Starting rate: $1220

If you’re a nature lover, seek out the luxe tents at Nayara Tented Camp for a most elevated encounter in the rainforest. Take a dip into your private plunge pool with a jaw-dropping view of the 5357ft Arenal Volcano, one of five active volcanoes in Costa Rica. Adventurous guests can rappel down the side of Arenal’s waterfall, go white-water rafting on the Sarapiqui River or go hiking in Arenal Volcano National Park, just a 20-minute drive away from the Camp. On-site private guides are available for guests who want to embark on a jungle adventure and get to know the region’s wildlife and flora.

Expert tip: Head to the western side of Arenal Volcano to get a glimpse of the active vent and lava.

Soneva Kiri in Koh Kood, Thailand, has many different types of villas, all with private pools © Soneva Kiri

Soneva Kiri: Ko Kut, Thailand

How many pool suites: 21

Starting rate: $2300

Soneva Kiri in Ko Kut features various types of villa suites with private plunge pools. One of the best is the Sunset Ocean View Pool Villa Suite, perched atop a cliff with its own open-air bathroom. And there’s no shortage of fun activities at this luxe resort. Go hiking with an expert ecologist to Yai Ki waterfall, learn about the local flora and fauna, and end your tour with a refreshing dip in a natural spring. Meet the locals in the fishing village of Ao Salat as they share their normal day-to-day way of life, or master the art of traditional Thai cooking with talented Chef Khun Tuk.

Expert tip: Book in advance for the Treepod Dining experience, where you're seated in a bamboo pod high up among the foliage with your meal delivered via zip-line.

Jade Mountain, St Lucia, has four types of suite all with private infinity pools © Jade Mountain, St. Lucia

Jade Mountain : St Lucia

How many pool suites: 24

Starting rate: $2100

Jade Mountain is the only resort in St Lucia with a view of both the Piti and Gros Piton mountains. This resort offers 24 suites, aptly called sanctuaries, in four different categories: Star, Moon, Sun and Galaxy. In addition to 15-ft-high ceilings, 24/7 butler service and a four-poster canopy bed, each spacious suite has an infinity pool. More than 2000 cocoa trees are on the resort’s estate, so take advantage of the chocolate sensory tastings, chocolate-inspired dishes, cocktails and spa treatments such as the Chocolate Citrus Body Polish.

Expert tip: Take a short shuttle ride or hike down to the two beaches for free water sports equipment or to visit the dive center at the resort’s sister property, Anse Chastanet.

Mystique Hotel Santorini has unique plunge pools © Mystique Hotel Santorini, Greece

Mystique Hotel Santorini: Santorini, Greece

How many pool suites: 6

Starting rate: $860

Guests at Mystique Hotel have a choice of three types of pool villas carved into the rugged Caldera cliffs of Santorini: Mystery Villa, Holistic Villa or Secrecy Villa. The latter features a large terrace overlooking the blue waters of the Aegean Sea, an open-air dining area, a private outdoor hot tub and a hydromassage plunge pool. Locally sourced produce inspires the authentic, Greek-influenced cuisine served at the hotel’s three restaurants – each with its own individual character. Feeling adventurous? Take a catamaran tour to experience the grandeur of Santorini and its beaches or stroll through the streets of Oia to check out traditional Greek shops, boutiques and cozy cafes.

Expert tip: Consult the hotel’s concierge to arrange a visit to the archaeological site of Akrotiri, plan a Catamaran cruise or get a little rest on Pervolos Black Sand Beach.

Lizard Island's Oceanview Plunge Pool Villas come with a good-sized private pool © Lizard Island, Great Barrier Reef

Lizard Island, Great Barrier Reef : Cairns, Queensland, Australia

How many pool suites: 6

Starting rate: $1500

Australia’s northern-most island beach resort, Lizard Island Resort is secluded from the rest of the world, uniquely located right on the Great Barrier Reef. With 24 powdery-white beaches, over 2400 acres of the national park and 40 understated beach luxe suites, its clifftop location provides you with the ultimate privacy and a stunning ocean vista. Only a select number of villas at this boutique coastal property offer plunge pools. Pick an Oceanview Plunge Pool Villa, which comes a private deck and a 26ft plunge pool – large enough for a group of close friends.

Expert tip: Reserve the ultimate beachside fine-dining experience in a private gazebo that includes a seven-course meal paired with a selection of wines. This is one of the most popular dining experiences on the island, so plan ahead.

Watch wildlife in the Sand River from your private pool at Singita Boulders Lodge in Kruger National Park © Singita Boulders Lodge

Singita Boulders Lodge: Hazyview, South Africa

How many pool suites: 12

Starting rate: $2200

Singita Boulders Lodge is located in South Africa's Kruger National Park, or leopard country, with the highest concentration of leopards per square mile anywhere. These glass-fronted suites each have a heated plunge pool overlooking 45,000 acres of pristine wilderness. You can watch elephants drinking in the Sand River, mischievous monkeys in the trees, explore the native birdlife or, if you’re lucky, catch a glimpse of a predator in the riverbed. Boulders Lodge seamlessly blends the beautiful light, colors and textures of its surroundings into the suites’ vast interiors and expansive wooden decks.

Expert tip: Morning drives are usually the best time to see indigenous wildlife, including lions, hippos, rhinos, buffalo and hyenas.

Pick from a suite or pavilion at Camp Sarika © Amangiri Camp Sarika

Camp Sarika: Kane County, Utah

How many pool suites: 14

Starting rate: $3100

The Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon and the Navajo Nation Reservation are all near Camp Sarika, making it a unique entry point into the Old West. The property features pavilions and select suites with plunge pools, including the Desert Pool Suite, Mesa Pool Suite and Girijaala Suite. Amangiri Restaurant serves a sustainable, seasonal cuisine inspired by traditional Navajo dishes and Utah’s Southwestern culinary heritage. Try the four-course "Spirit of the Journey," a tasting menu, paired with wines, that pays gastronomic homage to the five tribes of the region. Several amenities are included with the room rate, including daily guided fitness hikes, meals and more.

Expert tip: Don’t miss out on residents gathering around the campfire for storytelling sessions beneath the vast star-shimmering sky.

Gaze out at the Caribbean Sea from the Plunge Pool Suites at Park Hyatt St Kitts © Park Hyatt St Kitts

Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour: St George, St Kitts

How many pool suites: 12

Starting rate: $1100

Check into the Park Hyatt St Kitts, where the 725-sq-foot plunge pool suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and bedroom. Guests checking into this suite will also have a private, spacious balcony or deck, outdoor seating, an outdoor rain shower and stunning views of the ocean and sister island, Nevis. Take a dip into two onsite swimming pools or dive into the warm Caribbean waters.

Expert tip: The hotel offers a "flavors of the Caribbean" experience, with fresh grilled lobster and local dishes served at Fisherman's Village. Plan ahead because it only runs on Saturdays.