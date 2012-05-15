Ko Kut (เกาะกูด) is often feted as the perfect Thai island, and it is hard to argue with such an accolade. The supersoft sands are like talcum powder, the water lapping the bays is clear and there are more coconut palms than buildings.

Unlike its larger neighbour Ko Chang, here you can forget about any nightlife or noise – this is where you come to do almost nothing. If you can be roused from your hammock, kayaking and snorkelling are the main activities (nearby Ko Rang is particularly good for fish-gazing).

Half as big as Ko Chang and the fourth-largest island in Thailand, Ko Kut (also known as Koh Kood) has long been the domain of package-tour resorts and a seclusion-seeking elite. But the island is becoming more egalitarian, and independent travellers, especially families and couples, will find a base here.

