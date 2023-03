Two waterfalls on the island make good destinations for a short hike. The larger and more popular Nam Tok Khlong Chao is wide and pretty with a massive plunge pool, particularly early in the dry season. It is a quick jungle walk to the base from the end of the road, or you can kayak up Khlong Chao. Further north is Nam Tok Khlong Yai Ki, which is smaller but also has a large pool to cool off in.