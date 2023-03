This long windswept beach is on the far (western) side of the peninsula that forms the west bank of Koh Poi River opposite Koh Kong City. Although it's not the world’s prettiest beach, it offers good shell-collecting and you’re nearly guaranteed to have it to yourself. To get there, cross the bridge that spans the river north of the town centre and go left at the roundabout about 2km beyond the bridge. The beach is about 6km from the roundabout.