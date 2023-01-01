Tatai Waterfall is a thundering set of rapids during the wet season, plunging over a 4m rock shelf. Water levels drop in the dry season, but you can swim year-round in the surrounding refreshing pools. The water is fairly pure as it comes down from the isolated high Cardamom Mountains. Access to the waterfall is by car or motorbike. The clearly marked turn-off is on NH48 about 15km southeast of Koh Kong and exactly 3km northwest of the Tatai Bridge.

From the highway it’s about 2km to the falls along a rough access road. There’s a stream crossing about halfway – at the height of the wet season you may have to cross it on foot and walk the last kilometre. From Koh Kong, a half-day remork-moto (tuk tuk) excursion to Tatai Waterfall costs US$15 to US$18, or less to go one way to the bridge.