Ban Bang Bao

At this former fishing community built in the traditional fashion of interconnected piers, the villagers have swapped their nets for renting out portions of their homes to souvenir shops and restaurants. The main enclosed pier is lined with shops but is no worse for that. Most visitors come for the excellent seafood restaurants and shopping.

At first glance, Bang Bao may look like a tourist trap, but the pier makes for a fascinating wander and the traders who pack it generally offer quality, locally made produce. Walk to the far end to see a white lighthouse and boats bound for the nearby islands. Unless you are staying in one of the pier's guesthouses, get going before dark as it can be hard to find a taxi back.