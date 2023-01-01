This land and marine national park covers the entire archipelago and protects much of the central part of the island. Conservation efforts are a bit haphazard, but you will be required to pay the park entrance fee when visiting some of the waterfalls (including Khlong Phu, which has a small visitor centre). National Park headquarters is on the eastern side of the island near Nam Tok Than Mayom.

Nudity and topless sunbathing are forbidden by law in Mu Ko Chang National Marine Park; this includes all beaches on Ko Chang, Ko Kut, Ko Mak and Ko Wai.