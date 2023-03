Khlong Prao’s beach is a pretty sweep of sand pinned between hulking mountainous headlands and bisected by two estuaries. At low tide, beachcombers stroll the rippled sand eyeing the critters left naked by the receding water. Sprawling luxury resorts dominate here and the primary pastime is sunbathing by the pool, as high tide gobbles up much of the beach. A highlight is the canal lined with stilt shophouses and a few seafood restaurants and guesthouses.