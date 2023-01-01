Ao Salak Kok

The dense tangle of mangroves here is protected by a group of fisherfolk who recognises its ecological importance. Mangroves are the ocean’s nurseries, fostering the next generation of marine species, as well as resident birds and crustaceans, and this bay is now Ko Chang's prime ecotourism site. Villagers operate an award-winning programme to preserve the environment and traditional way of life. They rent kayaks through the Salak Kok Kayak Station and run an affiliated restaurant.

You can wander along the village boardwalk and see the local boats and fisherfolk busily tying nets, or take a guided boat trip through the mangrove swamps.