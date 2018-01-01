Welcome to Hajar Mountains
Many of the sights between Nizwa and Jabrin can be visited on a long day trip from Muscat, and all tour companies in the capital organise such trips. The region deserves more than just a fleeting visit, however, especially if adding 4WD excursions into the mountains.
With a 4WD, an exciting three-day round trip from Muscat can be made via Nizwa, crossing over the mountains from Al Hamra and descending to Rustaq and the Batinah Plain.
The tour start at 07.00 hrs after an early breakfast, depart for an exciting soft adventure drive through the Hajar mountains. Departure from the hotel on an asphalt road along the Batinah coast through the foothills to the Wadi Bani Awf and the Wadi Sahtan. Once entering the wadi, the road runs through a narrow canyon with steep-sided cliffs. Water flows in interrupted streams along the canyon floor. The jagged hills form a backdrop to the palms and a few scattered dwellings, creating a peaceful atmosphere. Drive through the mountain water at the foot of the Jebel Sham (with its 3.000 meters the highest mountain of the Oman). Visit of a beautiful mountain village called the bilad Sait.
Depart from hotel at 0830 hrs, Today’s unique adventure will bring you to the Batinah region, one of the most interesting but still undiscovered areas in Oman. First of all you will discover Wadi Abyad. Depending on the water level you will do some wadi bashing or even be able to have a bath or just have a walk in that area. From here you will continue drive to Nakhl which has an impressive fort, built on a 60m high mountain. While your guide will show you around the different areas of the fort you will have a small glimpse of how the Omanis used to live in the past. Drive through the old part of Nakhl, where mud houses are surrounded by gardens and reach Ain Thowarah, the hot spring system of Nakhl. In the early afternoon you will leave the town and proceed to the Hajar mountains. A small village called Wakaan, where locals still live in the traditional Omani way, invites you to walk through its fruitful gardens to enjoy unique views over the mountain area which will take approximately 30 minutes per way. After the walk you will return to your hotel.
Oman remains one of the last great undiscovered parts of the Middle East. Here, ancient heritage melds beautifully with modern living. Overnight in the dramatic Wahiba Sands desert after visiting the Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve to observe the endangered species’ nesting process. Still looking for something off the beaten path? Visit Wadi Nakhr, also known as the Grand Canyon of Oman, to get even deeper into Oman’s ethereal beauty – natural and otherwise.