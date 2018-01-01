FULL DAY WADI ABYAD, NAKHL AND WAKAN

Depart from hotel at 0830 hrs, Today’s unique adventure will bring you to the Batinah region, one of the most interesting but still undiscovered areas in Oman. First of all you will discover Wadi Abyad. Depending on the water level you will do some wadi bashing or even be able to have a bath or just have a walk in that area. From here you will continue drive to Nakhl which has an impressive fort, built on a 60m high mountain. While your guide will show you around the different areas of the fort you will have a small glimpse of how the Omanis used to live in the past. Drive through the old part of Nakhl, where mud houses are surrounded by gardens and reach Ain Thowarah, the hot spring system of Nakhl. In the early afternoon you will leave the town and proceed to the Hajar mountains. A small village called Wakaan, where locals still live in the traditional Omani way, invites you to walk through its fruitful gardens to enjoy unique views over the mountain area which will take approximately 30 minutes per way. After the walk you will return to your hotel.