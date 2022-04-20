Navajo Reservation

A famous Diné (Navajo) poem ends with the phrase 'May I walk in beauty.' This request is easily granted at many spots on the Navajo Reservation in northeastern Arizona. At 27,000 sq miles, the reservation is the country's largest, spilling over into the neighboring states of Utah and New Mexico. Most of this land is composed of arid undulating hills, until – all of a sudden – Monument Valley's crimson red buttes rise before you, or you come face-to-face with ancient history at the cliff dwellings at Canyon de Chelly and Navajo National Monuments. Elsewhere, you can walk in dinosaur tracks or gaze at the shifting light of hauntingly beautiful Antelope Canyon.

Many Navajo rely on the tourist economy for survival. You can help keep their heritage alive by staying on the reservation, purchasing their crafts and trying their foods, such as the ubiquitous Navajo taco.

    Navajo National Monument

    The Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings of Navajo National Monument make for a serene and highly recommended detour on the road from Glen Canyon to…

  • Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

    Great views can be had from along Hwy 163, but to really get up close and personal you'll need to visit the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. From the…

    Spider Rock Overlook

    The silence here is strangely invigorating as you watch birds soaring between you and Spider Rock, a 800ft bifurcated sandstone spire guarding the place…

    Hubbell Trading Post

    Widely respected merchant John Lorenzo Hubbell established this trading post in 1878 to supply Navajos returning from Fort Sumner with dry goods and…

    Navajo Nation Museum

    The sleek and modern Navajo Nation Museum, dedicated exclusively to the history and culture of the Nation, punches well above its weight. Exhibits range…

    Explore Navajo Interactive Museum

    A perfect precursor to exploring the Navajo Reservation, this museum will deepen your understanding of the land, its people and their traditions. You'll…

    Navajo Veterans Memorial Park

    Below the eponymous Window Rock you'll find the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park, whose circular layout is a metaphor for the rising and setting of the sun…

