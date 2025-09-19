Forget trick-or-treating. Europeans tend to embrace the spooky side of Halloween. Sometimes creepy, sometimes theatrical, Halloween in Europe means techno raves in Paris, the birthplace of vampires in Transylvania and Gothic masquerades on Venetian canals.

Here’s where to find the best Halloween festivities across Europe – costumes recommended, courage (liquid or not!) required.

1. Transylvania region, Romania

Best for total immersion

Spend just one weekend in October in the Transylvania region of Romania and you’ll see that the region is more than a host to Halloween ambiance; spookiness is integrated into its identity! You might want to visit Bran Castle, i.e., Dracula’s Castle, where you can take a special Halloween tour. Or celebrate with a Halloween night costume party at the medieval Citadel of Sighişoara, birthplace of Vlad the Impaler and a UNESCO World Heritage site. But be warned – you’ll be asked to participate in the Romanian tradition of Killing of the Living Dead. You can also dine at Casa Vlad Dracul, where the prince was born, now transformed into a restaurant.

Want to get closer to the spirit realm? Wander into the misty Hoai-Baciu Forest in Cluj-Napoca, but make sure you take note of the trails so you can find your way out again – you wouldn’t want to find yourself alone here after nightfall with the ghosts who roam these woods.

Planning tip: Pack for chilly mountain weather and be prepared for fog, rain and cold nights.

Skulls and bones in the Paris Catacombs. javarman/Shutterstock

2. Paris, France

Best for a spooky day to night

Paris does spooky with style. Kick off with a visit to the eerie underworld of the Catacombs, where the remains of 6 million skulls people line dimly lit tunnels. Later, lunch in the Gambetta neighborhood before strolling through Père Lachaise cemetery, where crumbling tombs and winding paths invite ghostly meetings with the spirits of legends like Oscar Wilde, Marcel Proust, Molière or Édith Piaf. Swing by your hotel to dress up and join the costumed masses in the Metro on their way to a cocktail in Le Marais. As the night gets longer, make your way to a full-throttle techno rave on the périphérique (Paris ring road) where haunted becomes hedonistic.

Local tip: You can find out about Halloween techno parties on Le Bonbon Nuit. Check out the lineup for places like Glazart, T7 Paris or La Station – Gare des Mines.

Zugarramurdi Cave in Navarra, Spain. Tomas Calle Boyero/Shutterstock

3. Zugarramurdi, Spain

Best for witchcraft

Home to Spain’s version of the Salem witch trials, Zugarramurdi is infamous for its caves and folklore. The village embraces its past today with a witch festival each summer, but autumn is still an evocative time to explore the village’s history. Start at the Witch Museum, where an exhibit walks visitors through the wave of panic inflicted on the Basque region during the Spanish Inquisition, leading to dozens of executions. But a different side of the story is shared, too, with a section dedicated to local mythology, plants used in folk medicine, and ancestral Basque rituals. Wrap up the day with a visit to the Zugarramurdi Caves; with their sweeping galleries and beautiful dances of light, it’s easy to see why the traditional celebrations deemed sorcery were held here for centuries – it’s the best ballroom in town!

Planning tip: Get in touch with the local tourism office for English-speaking tour guide recommendations, as signposts are mostly in Spanish, Basque or French.

The Treasurer's House in York, England. Felix Lipov/Shutterstock

4. York, England

Best for ghost tours

Can a city be inviting to a ghost? York must have something that lures them in, because it’s known as one of the most haunted cities in Europe. Throughout the year, visitors can explore the haunted streets within the medieval walls through a variety of ghost walks and theatrical tours. Be sure to save time for a visit to the Treasurer’s House, the most haunted site in the city, with visits from a Grey Lady, the former owner, and ghost children, cats and dogs. Art enthusiasts will enjoy the Ghosts in the Gardens trail, a walking visit of ethereal mesh wire sculptures throughout the city.

Planning tip: Check the York tourism site to book Halloween-specific events like haunted comedy shows or a spooky gin tasting in advance.

The Pieniny Mountains from the Biała Woda Reserve in Poland. Shutterstock/Zbigniew Dziok

5. Biała Woda Reserve, Poland

Best for campfire ghost stories

Biała Woda Reserve isn’t a hot spot for ghost stories or Halloween parties. In fact, it’s probably the most remote and little-known destination on this list. But this wild reserve, home to bison, bears and wolves is the perfect spot for an autumnal escape, complete with ghost stories by the fire pit. Campfire culture is strong in Poland, and whether you stay in a campground in the forest or a guesthouse with a bit more comfort, you’ve got all the ingredients for telling ghost stories by the fire and jumping out of your skin when a wild deer goes crashing through the woods nearby.

Planning tip: You’ll need to rent a car from Kraków to visit this area of Poland, as the entry points to the hiking trails and mountains are far from the train stations.

Left: The Broceliande Forest. Maxime Muller/Shutterstock Right: Fountain of Barenton in the Broceliande Forest, France. Atonaltzin/Shutterstock

6. Broceliande, France

Best for fairy-tale forests

If King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table give your imagination wings, then the forest of Broceliande in Brittany is a must-visit come October. Take a guided tour with a local storyteller: some are terrifying, others sparklingly spooky, like the journey through the Door of Secrets. It might just be that Broceliande isn’t haunted but enchanted. You’ll have to decide for yourself when visiting the Merlin's Tomb or the Fountain of Barenton, said to summon storms.

Planning tip: There are tour options for English speakers – just contact the tourism office to book in advance.

Dunluce Castle in Derry, Northern Ireland. Westend61/Getty Images

7. Derry, Northern Ireland

Best for family fun

Derry delivers a Halloween that’s festive instead of frightening and accessible for families or groups of travelers. Each October, the city sets the stage for the vibrant Derry Halloween festival, which claims to be Europe’s largest. Light shows, acrobatic banshees and Celtic circus performers attract visitors from all over. During the daytime, visit a pumpkin patch or craft workshop. By night, enjoy performances and live music.

Planning tip: Check out other sites in the area, like the Game of Thrones filming spot on Binevenagh Mountain or the ruins of cliffside 14th-century Dunluce Castle.

Left: Český Krumlov during morning twilight. Kaca Skokanova/Shutterstock Right: View of the Tower of the Krumlov Castle from a street in the city center. Diana Hlachova/Shutterstock

8. Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

Best for storybook spires

Český Krumlov seems like the set for a Halloween storybook: a riverside town set below a looming 13th-century castle, complete with dungeons and eerie tales that wander the streets. During the daytime, visit the castle. In the sunny daylight, it’s a wonderful example of Renaissance and Baroque design in southern Bohemia. But that sunny feeling turns slightly sinister when you join a nighttime tour of the Old Town, full of animated tales of the town’s notables passed down through the centuries.

Planning tip: Keep the medieval vibe going into the night by booking a tavern-style restaurant like Krčma Šatlava, where you can try goulash with bread dumplings, pork knuckle or its famous meat platter.

Amsterdam city center bridge. Merten Snijders/The Image Bank/Getty Images

9. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Best for good, plain fun

Leave it to the Dutch to dive headfirst into full fantasy Halloween. Each year, the WestWeelde venue hosts a huge Halloween party. In 2025, the theme is Alice in Horrorland. All the clubs worth their name also host a Halloween party, like Melkweg, or Panama’s racy Halloween bingo. For more family-friendly entertainment, visit The Amsterdam Dungeon, which mixes horror with history and theater.

Planning tip: The WestWeelde party sells out well in advance, so book your tickets online if you don’t want to miss out.

Canal in Venice, Italy. Harald Nachtmann/Getty Images

10. Venice, Italy

Best for Gothic glamor

This is not the sunny, summer Venice you’re used to. Instead, it’s a dark fairy tale along the foggy canals and Gothic palazzos of Venice, setting a moody stage for on-the-water ghost tours or masked soirées. During any celebration in Venice, the Palazzina Grassi, a luxury hotel and club, is a rendezvous for the jet-set crowd, and its masked Halloween party doesn’t disappoint. The Venice Secrets Justice, Torture, and Death exhibition is more gruesome than academic, but it gives a detailed look at the justice system from the 13th to 18th centuries.

Planning tip: You can get a mask at Ca’ Macana Atelier or join a workshop to make your own.