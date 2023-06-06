York

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Narrow laneway of 'The Shambles', which is a centre piece of historic York.

©TJ Blackwell/Getty Images

Overview

No other city in northern England says 'medieval' quite like York, a city of extraordinary cultural and historical wealth that has lost little of its pre-industrial lustre. A magnificent circuit of 13th-century walls encloses a medieval spider's web of narrow streets. At its heart lies the immense, awe-inspiring York Minster, one of the most beautiful Gothic cathedrals in the world. York's long history and rich heritage is woven into virtually every brick and beam, and the modern, tourist-oriented city – with its myriad museums, restaurants, cafes and traditional pubs – is a carefully maintained heir to that heritage.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • UK, England, North Yorkshire, York, York Minster, ceiling of chapter house

    York Minster

    York

    York Minster is the largest medieval cathedral in northern Europe, and one of the world's most beautiful Gothic buildings. Seat of the archbishop of York,…

  • The National Railway Museum in York.

    National Railway Museum

    York

    York's National Railway Museum – the biggest in the world, with more than 100 locomotives – is well presented and crammed with fascinating stuff. It is…

  • A family watch on as a woman in traditional dress demonstrating stitching at the Jorvik Viking Centre in York.

    Jorvik Viking Centre

    York

    Interactive multimedia exhibits aimed at bringing history to life often achieve exactly the opposite, but the much-hyped Jorvik manages to pull it off…

  • York, UK - February 19, 2013: Merchant Adventurers Hall was constructed in the fourteenth century and is still in use today. An senior couple is strolling in the grounds and tow men in the background are picking up litter.

    Merchant Adventurers' Hall

    York

    York's most impressive semi-timbered building is still owned by the fraternity that built it almost 650 years ago and it is the oldest surviving guildhall…

  • York, UK - September 26 2021: The Treasurer's House and gardens in York; Shutterstock ID 2072382956; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Treasurer's House

    York

    This historic home, which once housed York Minster's medieval treasures, is an anomaly: in the 19th century it was bought by Yorkshire industrialist Frank…

  • YORK, UK - AUGUST 27TH 2015: A view of St. Marys Abbey Ruins situated in Museum Gardens in York, on 27th August 2015.

    Museum Gardens

    York

    In the grounds of the peaceful Museum Gardens, you can see the Multangular Tower, a part of the City Walls that was once the western tower of the Roman…

  • St Mary's Abbey ruins in Museum Gardens

    Yorkshire Museum

    York

    Most of York's Roman archaeology is hidden beneath the medieval city, so the superb displays in the Yorkshire Museum are invaluable if you want to get an…

  • York, JUL 15: Exterior view of the York Art Gallery on JUL 15, 2011 at York, United Kingdom; Shutterstock ID 1649394067; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    York City Art Gallery

    York

    As well as an impressive collection of Old Masters, York Art Gallery possesses works by LS Lowry, Pablo Picasso, Grayson Perry, David Hockney, and the…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

With its Roman and Viking history, and medieval core, York is one of England’s must-see cities. Here's our round-up of the best things to do there.

Read article

Day Trips

York's sights are thoroughly captivating, but this northern city is also an ideal base for adventures through the wildly scenic Yorkshire countryside.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from York

People enjoy the sunshine on the beach at Scarborough in late summer. A hotel and the the promenade line the beach. A blue sky is overhead.

Public Transport

6 easy day trips from York to see moorlands, markets and coastal castles

Jan 15, 2022 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of York with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in York