York City Art Gallery

As well as an impressive collection of Old Masters, York Art Gallery possesses works by LS Lowry, Pablo Picasso, Grayson Perry, David Hockney, and the controversial York artist William Etty who, in the 1820s, was the first major British painter to specialise in nudes. A unique feature is the gallery's hands-on sculpture sessions (where you can handle the works), and its brilliant interactive ceramics centre (www.centreofceramicart.org.uk), housing more than 1,000 pieces dating from Roman times to the present day.