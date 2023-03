This restored medieval townhouse, tucked down an alleyway, includes a permanent exhibition of life in the times of Henry VIII. It was once the home of York’s Lord Mayor. The centrepiece is a double-height banquet hall decorated with the Yorkshire rose – peek at it through a window in the alleyway if you don’t want to pay to enter.

To find it head down the alleyway that links Swinegate with the end of Grape Lane.