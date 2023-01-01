Treasurer's House

This historic home, which once housed York Minster's medieval treasures, is an anomaly: in the 19th century it was bought by Yorkshire industrialist Frank Green as a collection of rundown interconnected properties. At great expense and using historical archives, Green spent years remodelling the house to what it might once have looked like, but refused to pick just one period, resulting in a collection of authentic-looking rooms that span from medieval times to the 18th century.

The house is also the setting for one of York's most enduring ghost stories: during the 1950s a plumber working in the basement swore he saw a band of Roman soldiers marching through the walls. Regular tours (£4), including one of the haunted cellar, run every day but Wednesday.