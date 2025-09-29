North America is, in a word, huge. So when you’re looking for unique travel experiences between September and November, you’re spoiled for choice. Immerse yourself in hygge-centric destinations chock full of pumpkin spice, hit stunning trails through colorful North American forests or cling to the last bits of summer in warm-weather destinations.

In addition to its outdoor beauty, North America really comes alive with events in the fall – concerts kick into high gear, Halloween antics for kids and adults reach a fever pitch and festivals of all kinds fill up weekend calendars.

Here’s our list of the best places to visit during fall in North America.

Independence Day ornament hung above the street in Mexico City, Mexico. Aberu.Go/Shutterstock

1. Mexico City, Mexico

Best for culture

Mexico doesn’t generally experience the four seasons like the US and Canada do, instead having a rainy season May–October and a dry season November–April.

With wet weather hitting the Pacific coast and hurricane season cooking up in the Caribbean, your best bet for (mostly) sunny skies is to head inland, skip the rain and immerse yourself in Mexico’s culture capital. World-class museums and restaurants abound in Mexico City, as does a thriving food scene that interweaves classic Mexican fare with cutting-edge culinary explorations. Visit Aztec ruins like the Templo Mayor, marvel at historic cathedrals and visit art museums like the contemporary Museo Jumex. When you get hungry, make your way to delicious spots like Máximo and Contramar.

Mexico City is also a prime location for experiencing one of Mexico’s biggest holiday celebrations, Día de Independencia on September 16. Later in the season, Día de Muertos takes place on November 2, and Mexico City hosts a parade in celebration.

Where to stay: Mexico City is massive, so be sure to book your accommodation near the activities you want to experience. Neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa are good places to start.

El Chepe train ascending in the northern state of Chihuahua, Mexico. Eduardo Quiros/Shutterstock

2. Copper Canyon, Mexico

Best for desert beauty

Like Mexico City, the canyon country of northwestern Mexico offers a less soggy experience, trading seasonal storms for cooler temps in a normally scorching desert. This section of Chihuahua, accessible from its namesake town and the town of Creel, offers otherworldly scenery thanks to the stunning Copper Canyon. This network of six canyons is four times bigger than the US’ Grand Canyon, and it’s best explored by train, either the Chepe Regional or Chepe Express, a route considered one of the best train journeys in the world. The former is the local commuter train which makes 15 stops along the way, while the latter caters to tourists, making four stops at the regional must-sees. Thrill seekers shouldn’t miss out on the zipline at the Copper Canyon Adventure Park, one of the longest zipline routes in the world.

Planning tip: Tickets for the Chepe Express can be easily booked online and should be purchased well ahead of time, but the Chepe Regional ticket process is a bit more convoluted; check the website for details.

A bull moose near Vermillion Lakes in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. Chase Dekker Wild-Life Images/Getty Images

3. Alberta, Canada

Best for mountain scenery

The Canadian Rockies are among some of the world’s most dramatic landscapes, and they only up the ante in autumn, when the larches and aspens change and forests become seas of green and gold. The beauty queens of the province – Banff and Jasper National Parks – adopt a moody autumnal majesty, while the valleys and lakeshores of Waterton Lakes National Park further south offer sweeping views of changing grasses and foliage. Alberta’s wildlife is on the move during the fall, too, making it an ideal time to spot elk and bighorn sheep.

Jasper also hosts its annual Dark Sky Festival in October, and if you’re lucky, you may even spot the aurora borealis.

Where to stay: The historic Prince of Wales Hotel in Waterton Lakes, built in 1927, offers unbeatable lake views and puts you within striking distance of some of Alberta’s best outdoor adventures.

Left: Crescent Street in Montréal, Canada. Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock Right: Ferris wheel at Montréal's Old Port. CamiBou/Shutterstock

4. Montréal, Canada

Best for seasonal city fun

Montréal somehow has a cozy vibe even in the dead of summer, but fall is when the city really struts its stuff. The city’s parks color-shift, restaurant menus adopt a seasonal tone and the city’s famous Atwater Market and Jean-Talon Market fill up with autumnal fare you can take with you.

While the main summer festival season is over, the city’s arts calendar still heaves with concerts, performance art and museum happenings of all kinds. If you’re in town for Halloween, you’ll also be treated to a city that loves celebrating spooky season; families shouldn’t miss the charming Halloween Shivers programming at the stunning Jardin Botanique (Botanical Garden).

Montreal is also a great jumping-off point for exploring Québec’s eastern townships, where you can sip ciders and sample local wines while overlooking some of Canada’s most picturesque countryside.

Getting around: Montréal has excellent public transit, making it easy to get around; you really only need a car if you plan on making trips out of the city.

West Point Lighthouse on Prince Edward Island, Canada.

5. Prince Edward Island

Best for foliage and seafood

Combine gorgeous coastal views, fiery foliage and sea-to-table fare, and you’ve got a maritime fall adventure for the books through PEI. Road-trippers will love hunting down the island’s scenic heritage drives that wind beneath colorful canopies, while hikers and kayakers have plenty of route options through PEI National Park and the island’s provincial parks. Fall is prime time for foodies too – slurp oysters at PEI’s International Shellfish Festival or dive into the stacked schedule of the Fall Flavours Food and Drink Festival, which features concerts, chef's table dinners, Indigenous-led coastal feasts and lobster parties.

Where to stay: For the full coastal experience, stay at the West Point Lighthouse Inn, a charming motel attached to PEI’s tallest lighthouse (which is still operational!).

Sunset Crater in Arizona. Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

7. Northeastern Arizona

Best for rugged adventure

Arizona’s deserts usually get all the shine, but its northeastern corner offers beautiful, somewhat unexpected landscapes that turn up the charm (and beat that Arizona heat) in the fall. Head to the San Francisco Mountains near Flagstaff to experience its treasures: Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki National Monument make a fascinating double-header for history buffs, while the mountains themselves feature ample scenic drives and wilderness hiking opportunities among the golden aspens. The Snowbowl Ski Resort also offers scenic lift rides in September and October, so you can check out the whole multicolor landscape from a bird’s-eye view.

Planning tip: Northeastern Arizona is a high-altitude destination, so be prepared for somewhat unpredictable weather patterns that come with the territory.

Left: Billings Arcade in Fort Tryon Park, New York City. zxvisual/Shutterstock Right: Elizabeth Street Garden in New York City. Here Now/Shutterstock

6. New York City

Best for cinematic moments

New York City in fall has been immortalized in books and movies for decades, and for good reason – as the city shirks the summer heat, it becomes a softer version of itself, one tinted with warm hues and a touch of romance. Settle into one of the city’s many cafes and enjoy your hot drink of choice or stroll Central Park as the leaves fall – you’ll feel like a main character.

October is Architecture and Design Month and the city hosts Archtober, a festival featuring events and lectures that dive deep into the makings of one of the world’s most iconic cityscapes. NYC also hosts the famous Village Halloween Parade, where thousands take to the streets for a night of costumed revelry.

Planning tip: NYC is a great starting point for fall-themed day trips outside the city; take the Metro North Hudson line for riverside towns or the New Haven line for sound-side exploits in Connecticut.