Marché Jean-Talon

The pride of Little Italy, this huge covered market is Montréal’s most diverse. Many chefs buy ingredients for their menus here or in the specialty food shops nearby. Three long covered aisles are packed with merchants selling fruit, vegetables, flowers and baked goods, all flanked by delis and cafe-restaurants with tiny patios. Even in winter, the market is open under big tents.

Snackers can nibble on sandwiches, crepes, tacos, pastries, ice cream, fresh juices and excellent coffee. Be sure to stop by Le Marché des Saveurs du Québec, one of the few large stores here and devoted entirely to Québec specialties such as wine and cider, fresh cheeses, smoked meats, preserves and a huge number of tasteful gifts.