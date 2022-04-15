Marseille is an easier city to leave than most. It is a wonder to arrive in, yet a place that rewards you when you escape it from any direction.

They city's notorious attitude and roguish charm will enthrall all your senses and remind you of the chaos it is to be alive, but there's even more beauty in the contrasts found elsewhere. Whether leaving on foot, by train or by driving out into the gentle rural life of Provence, there is a world to explore beyond the grit of a metropolis that has become almost too fashionable.

Here are four of the best places you can visit on a day trip from Marseille.

Fill up on quality local produce in Aix-en-Provence. Adrian Hancu/Getty Images

1. Sample regional food and wine in Aix-en-Provence

Travel time: 30 to 50 minutes

It may not hold the romantic allure it once did, but wandering the narrow streets of Aix-en-Provence in the early hours suggests a forgotten time when everyone read poetry. Sitting in a tiny square in the dead of night, fountains spray melancholically before you as petals from a discarded flower rest forlornly in the cobblestones – well, you get the idea.

The main reason to visit Aix today is less about poems in dusty books or painting landscapes, and more about shopping, sitting in cafes and perusing the grand food market, which boasts fine regional produce. Have a breezy lunch under a parasol and then head out to one of the incredible wineries in the region. Driving up into Cezanne country and buying a crate of plonk from a vineyard like the Domaine des Masques, for example, is as much about the journey as the wine. Here, you can live like you're in a Godard movie: be Alain Delon or Anna Karina for the afternoon.

How to get to Aix-en-Provence from Marseille: It's a 30-minute drive north on the A55 and A51, or you can take the bus from Gare St-Charles, which takes around 50 minutes.

It may be an ancient city but, for many, it's the thriving arts scene in Arles that's their Roman Empire. Rafael_Wiedenmeier/Getty Images

2. Delve into the arts and Roman history in Arles

Travel time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Arles is another world altogether. The city's Roman remains are almost perfectly preserved and its impressive arena, theatre and cryptoporticus (covered passageway) are all within close walking distance of each other. August’s Arelate festival is an event that brings history to life. Highlights include outdoor Roman-themed movie screenings and oiled-up gladiators fighting it out in the dust.

Arles is defined not only by its history but by the arts. Contemporary art fans flock to the uber-modern Luma Arles institution on the edge of town, where millionaire art collectors and fashionable students amble happily side by side.

The city is set within the mysterious flatlands of the Camargue region, so you are also entering cowboy country here. Expect plenty of opportunities to consume steak under some framed vintage posters of matadors. With so many local delicacies, Arles is an easy city to eat your way through greedily; La Chassagnette and Le Tambourin are two restaurants that should be on your radar.

How to get to Arles from Marseille: Frequent regional TER trains (45 minutes to one hour) run between Gare St-Charles and Arles. The drive takes approximately one hour and 10 minutes on the A7 and A54.

Confident, easy-going Nice boasts an azure sea and top-notch gastronomy. VV Shots/Getty Images

3. Lean into Nice's confident cafe culture

Travel time: 2 hours 30 minutes

The sun hits the turquoise sea in Nice like nowhere else along the French Riviera. It is a city that impresses at first glance but continues to deliver as you delve headlong into it.

Nice is divided into medieval and modern parts, which are within walking distance of each other, and there are enough locals enjoying themselves that it never feels overrun by visitors. There is an overriding confidence in the cafes and restaurants, too, having indulged the super wealthy and famous for decades.

A perfect day should start with breakfast amid the blooms at the centuries-old Cours Salaya Markets. Then, stroll out to the famous boardwalk of the Promenade des Anglais. When you have built up your appetite, take advantage of how art and gastronomy combine at places that take themselves very seriously, like Lavomatique or Jan. Nice is the place to treat yourself!

How to get to Nice from Marseille: Take the TGV train from Gare St-Charles – the journey takes around two hours 30 minutes. If you're driving, take the A8 east for two hours 10 minutes.

Princess Grace Rose Garden, Monaco. Margarita Hintukainen / Shutterstock

4. Try out the luxury lifestyle in Monaco

Travel time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Traveling from Marseille to Monaco, you'll experience two places at opposite ends of the social spectrum. Marseille is home to some of the poorest neighbourhoods across Europe, whereas Monaco symbolises luxury, power and the ancient dynasties of “old money.”

There is nothing grimy about Monaco. Its splendiferous gardens in Fontvieille offer views that conjure up the kind of private green spaces graced by royalty – a perfect place to sit quietly.

On the other hand, you may wish to rent a convertible and hang out in the kind of casino you would imagine in a James Bond movie, where the bad guy gets his comeuppance in the end.

There is a host of private and exclusive beaches nearby, but for a wide sandy affair, the shores of Menton and its Baie de Garavan Beach, in particular, are great spots to sink into a sun lounger, or to devour seafood outside of the peak summer months.

How to get to Monaco from Marseille: It's faster to travel by car than to take the train. The train journey from Gare St-Charles to Monaco–Monte-Carlo station takes around three hours, while the drive on the A8 will get you to Monaco in around two hours 30 minutes.