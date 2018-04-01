Provence Lavender Fields Tour from Aix-en-Provence

The lavender fields of Provence spring into bloom for the balmy summer months between June and August each year, blanketing the region’s fields with a vivid violet color. Choose from one of three different options to suit the time you have free, and see the best fields and lavender-producing villages for yourself! All tours start from and return to central Aix-en-Provence.Morning Tour:Head to Valensole Plateau – a vast expanse of lavender fields that produce a type of lavender known as Lavandin. Typically larger than the French Lavender plants, Lavandin produces a more fruity, gutsy fragrance that will hit you as soon as you hop off your minibus! Pose for photos in front of the fields, and then visit a lavender farm to see a selection of Provençal lavender produce: French Lavender and Lavandin oils, lavender honey, and even lavender-infused olive oil! Learn about the plant’s cultivation and the properties of the different lavender flowers from your guide before returning to Aix.Afternoon Tour:Travel along picturesque, winding roads to Valensole Plateau and enjoy panoramic views over the golden wheat and blue lavender fields. Pause along the way to capture the colorful crops in bloom through the eye of your camera. Then, stop off at a L'Occitane cosmetics factory to visit the museum and gain insight into the story behind this famous trademark. Enjoy reduced rates on any purchases you make, then return to your departure point to conclude your tour. Full-Day Tour:Tours from mid-June to mid-July: Explore Valensole Plateau in the morning to see its incredible Lavandin fields and visit a lavender farm, and then travel to the hilltop village of Moustiers-Ste-Marie. Famous for its earthenware workshops, the village is a craft-lovers treasure trove, and you’ll have time to explore it independently. Enjoy lunch in the village at your own expense, and then travel by minibus to see the opening of the Gorge du Verdon – a magnificent river canyon. Admire Ste Croix Lake on a panoramic tour, amble through the picture-perfect village of Bauduen and then enjoy a last photo stop in of Ste Croix de Verdon, a village with old-school Provençal charm.Tours from mid-July to mid-August: Discover the delights of Luberon National Park while traveling along the long and winding Combe de Lourmarin – a scenic river valley road – to Pays de Sault. The area is known for its sweeping lavender fields, and is home to the so-called ‘capital of lavender’ – Sault village. Make the most of some free time here, perhaps shopping for oils or flowers to take home and enjoying lunch (own expense), and then meet your guide to travel to three picturesque hilltop villages: Gordes, St Saturnin-les-Apt and Saignon. Return to Aix, passing through the Plateau of Claparèdes.