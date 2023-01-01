One of Aix' great charms is its historical centre: ramble through it, drinking in divine streetscapes as you choose which historical, cultural or culinary highlight to sample next. North of the graceful cours Mirabeau, the city's main artery, is the oldest part of town; to the south, the 17th-century Quartier Mazarin is home to some of Aix’ finest buildings and streets (including the Place des Quatre Dauphins, ennobled by a baroque fountain of the same name).

It's all delightfully compact, and rewarding of a day's sun-blessed strolling.