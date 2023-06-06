Aix-en-Provence

A pocket of left-bank Parisian chic deep in Provence, Aix (pronounced like the letter X) is all class: its leafy boulevards and public squares are lined with 17th- and 18th-century mansions, punctuated by gurgling moss-covered fountains. Haughty stone lions guard its grandest avenue, cafe-laced cours Mirabeau, where fashionable Aixois pose on polished pavement terraces, sipping espresso. While Aix is a student hub, its upmarket appeal makes it pricier than other Provençal towns.

  • Aix-En-Provence, France - 04 20 2023: Granet Museum. Sculptures and objects from the archaeological region of Aix-En-Provence; Shutterstock ID 2293616765; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2293616765

    Musée Granet

    Aix-en-Provence

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • Caumont Centre d’Art

    Caumont Centre d’Art

    Aix-en-Provence

    The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…

  • Les Milles detention camp near Aix-en-Provence.

    Camp des Milles

    Aix-en-Provence

    Eight kilometres southwest of Aix is the town of Les Milles, where this imposing factory produced bricks and tiles from 1882 until 31 August 1939, when it…

  • Fontaine de la Rotonde on the Cours Mirabeau in the centre of Aix-en-Provence.

    Fontaine de la Rotonde

    Aix-en-Provence

    Built in 1860 as the centrepiece to the place de la Rotonde, the roundabout at the western edge of Cours Mireabeau, this magnificent fountain is adorned…

  • Cours Mirabeau

    Cours Mirabeau

    Aix-en-Provence

    No streetscape better epitomises Provence’s most graceful city than this 440m-long, fountain-studded street, sprinkled with Renaissance hôtels…

  • Vieil Aix

    Vieil Aix

    Aix-en-Provence

    One of Aix' great charms is its historical centre: ramble through it, drinking in divine streetscapes as you choose which historical, cultural or culinary…

  • Carrières de Bibemus

    Carrières de Bibemus

    Aix-en-Provence

    In 1895 Cézanne rented a cabanon (cabin) at the Carrières de Bibemus, east of Aix, where he painted 27 works. Atmospheric one-hour tours of the ochre…

  • Atelier Cézanne

    Atelier Cézanne

    Aix-en-Provence

    Cézanne’s last studio, where he worked from 1902 until his death four years later, has been painstakingly preserved. Some elements have been recreated:…

