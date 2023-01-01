In 1895 Cézanne rented a cabanon (cabin) at the Carrières de Bibemus, east of Aix, where he painted 27 works. Atmospheric one-hour tours of the ochre quarry take visitors on foot through the dramatic burnt-orange rocks that Cézanne captured so vividly on canvas. Tours are mostly in French, though occasional tours are offered in English; book in advance at the tourist office, wear sturdy shoes and avoid wearing white. The ticket price includes a shuttle from the tourist office.