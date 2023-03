Wine has been grown here for longer than history records, and this vineyard still produces 80% of the wine bearing the Palette AOC. Vines surrounding the handsome, eponymous honey-coloured château and its formal gardens produce grenache, syrah, cinsault, mourvèdre and the 'secondary varieties' that, fermented in barrels in a 16th-century cellars dug by monks, become Simone's award-winning wines.