Parc Jourdan

Aix-en-Provence

LoginSave

South of Aix’s centre is the peaceful Parc Jourdan, home to the town’s Boulodrome Municipal, where locals gather beneath plane trees to play pétanque. An avenue of linden trees runs through the lower section, linked to the upper by a water-staircase.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aix-En-Provence, France - 04 20 2023: Granet Museum. Sculptures and objects from the archaeological region of Aix-En-Provence; Shutterstock ID 2293616765; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2293616765

    Musée Granet

    0.27 MILES

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • Montagne Sainte-Victoire.

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    9.83 MILES

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • The red rock formations at Colorado Provencal in France.

    Colorado Provençal

    27.49 MILES

    Named after its fiery red and orange landscape (which locals likened to Colorado), this former ochre quarry is one of the best places to appreciate the…

  • Calanques National Park at dawn, view over the city of Marseille.

    Parc National des Calanques

    20.93 MILES

    The calanques (coves) of the coast surrounding Marseille became France's 10th national park in 2012, preserving their astonishing beauty and harbouring an…

  • MARSEILLE, FRANCE - 21 FEBRUARY 2016: Interior of Notre-Dame de la Garde in Marseille, Provence, France

    Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde

    16.94 MILES

    Occupying Marseille’s highest point, La Garde (154m), this opulent 19th-century Romano-Byzantine basilica is Marseille's most-visited icon. Built on the…

  • La foret des cedres with hiking and walking trails and panoramic views near Bonnieux, Luberon, Provence, France.

    Fôret des Cèdres

    21.35 MILES

    In the scrubby hills about 6km south of Bonnieux, a twisty back road slopes up to this wonderful cedar forest, whose spreading boughs provide welcome…

  • The Panier district

    Le Panier

    15.98 MILES

    'The Basket' is Marseille's oldest quarter – site of the original Greek settlement and nicknamed for its steep streets and buildings. Its close, village…

View more attractions

Nearby Aix-en-Provence attractions

1. Place des Quatre Dauphins

0.19 MILES

This especially charming square in the Quartier Mazarin has a baroque fountain (1667) with water-spouting dolphins.

2. Caumont Centre d’Art

0.22 MILES

The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…

3. Cours Mirabeau

0.25 MILES

No streetscape better epitomises Provence’s most graceful city than this 440m-long, fountain-studded street, sprinkled with Renaissance hôtels…

4. Musée Granet

0.27 MILES

Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

5. Fontaine d’Eau Chaude

0.28 MILES

Dating to 1667, this small fountain, the first along the Cours Mirabeau, is fed by 18ºC spring water that encourages the diversity of greenery with which…

6. Fontaine de la Rotonde

0.28 MILES

Built in 1860 as the centrepiece to the place de la Rotonde, the roundabout at the western edge of Cours Mireabeau, this magnificent fountain is adorned…

7. Église St-Jean de Malte

0.29 MILES

This 13th-century Gothic church in Aix’s Quartier Mazarin, built as a fortified place of worship by the Knights Hospitaller, was the first of its kind in…

8. Fontaine du Roi René

0.31 MILES

In the centre of cours Mirabeau is this lovely sculpted fountain from 1823, depicting the 15th-century king holding muscat grapes (which he reputedly…