Caumont Centre d’Art

The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality exhibitions each year, plus concerts and other events, it’s the building itself that’s the star of the show. Built from local honey-coloured stone, its palatial rooms are stuffed with antiques and objets d’art attesting to the opulence of the house’s aristocratic past.

The range of objects on show inside is dazzling, ranging from vintage gaming tables to decorative harpsichords and swoon-worthy chaise longues. Outside, the formal gardens have also been renovated in the style of the day, and there’s a delightful tearoom where you can sit back and soak up the heritage.