Marseille

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The cliffs of the Calanques are a natural wonder nestled near Marseille, France 1366541164

© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Grit and grandeur coexist seamlessly in Marseille, an exuberantly multicultural port city with a pedigree stretching back to classical Greece.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Marseille, France at night. The famous european harbour view on the Notre Dame de la Garde; Shutterstock ID 422043877; Your name (First / Last): redownload; GL account no.: redownload; Netsuite department name: redownload; Full Product or Project name including edition: redownload

    Vieux Port

    Marseille

    Ships have docked for millennia at Marseille’s birthplace, the vibrant Vieux Port. The main commercial docks were transferred to the Joliette area in the…

  • MARSEILLE, FRANCE - 21 FEBRUARY 2016: Interior of Notre-Dame de la Garde in Marseille, Provence, France

    Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde

    Marseille

    Occupying Marseille’s highest point, La Garde (154m), this opulent 19th-century Romano-Byzantine basilica is Marseille's most-visited icon. Built on the…

  • The Panier district

    Le Panier

    Marseille

    'The Basket' is Marseille's oldest quarter – site of the original Greek settlement and nicknamed for its steep streets and buildings. Its close, village…

  • La Vieille Charité

    La Vieille Charité

    Marseille

    In the heart of Marseille's Le Panier quarter is this grand and gorgeous almshouse, built by Pierre Puget (1620–94), an architect and sculptor born just a…

  • France, Bouches du Rhone, Marseille, european capital of culture 2013, Chateau d'If

    Château d’If

    Marseille

    Commanding access to Marseille's Vieux Port, this photogenic island-fortress was immortalised in Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 classic The Count of Monte Cristo…

  • Fountain in front of a palace, Longchamp Palace, Marseille, France

    Musée des Beaux Arts

    Marseille

    Set in the lavish, colonnaded Palais de Longchamp, Marseille’s oldest museum owes its existence to an 1801 decree of pre-Napoleonic France's short-lived…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Get to know all the wonderful things that make Marseille unique with our guide to the top experiences in the Provençal capital.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Marseille will enthral you - whether you're visiting in the outdoorsy summer months or joining in the many festivals held in autumn and winter.

Read article

Things to Know

From health and safety to local etiquette, be street smart in Marseille with these things to know before you go.

Read article

Transportation

Marseille’s reputation as a frenetic, fast-paced port city is not unwarranted, but the best way to get around is often by foot.

Read article

Free Things to Do

With savvy planning and smart intel, visitors can even tap into France’s second-largest city, Marseille, without spending a cent.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Here's a look at Marseille's most interesting enclaves, and what to expect in each one. 

Read article

Day Trips

Stretch your legs away from the big-city chaos and discover more of southern France with these top day trips from Marseille.

Read article

Money and Costs

Follow these tips on transport, meals, low-cost sightseeing and other essentials to get more for less on your next trip to Marseille.

Read article

5 Shops

As you discover the allure of Marseille, drop by these independent retailers, five of the city’s best.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Marseille

Old town and Prince Palace in Monaco.

Beaches

The 4 best day trips from Marseille

Jul 29, 2024 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Marseille with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Marseille