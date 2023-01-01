La Vieille Charité

In the heart of Marseille's Le Panier quarter is this grand and gorgeous almshouse, built by Pierre Puget (1620–94), an architect and sculptor born just a couple of streets away who rose to become Louis XIV's architect. With its neoclassical central chapel and elegant arcaded courtyard, it’s a structure of great harmony and grace. Entry is free, although there's a charge to visit the excellent Musée d’Archéologie Méditerranéenne and Musée d’Arts Africains, Océaniens et Améridiens, both housed within.

There’s also a nice cafe just inside the gateway.